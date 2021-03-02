Iberia Parish District 3 Councilman Brad Davis will be moving his family to north Louisiana in coming months, creating a vacancy on the council with a little less than three years left in his term.
Davis said the decision to relocate was not easy, but an accident that injured his son, Curtis, three years ago as well as other opportunities available for he and his family made the choice an obvious one.
"It's not about one thing," Davis said. "Between what is best for my family and the potential for other business ventures, it is the best choice for us."
Although Davis said he plans to serve at least through the spring, his departure will leave a spot to be filled on the council. Under state law, when an original, notarized letter of resignation is received at the Secretary of State's office, the Commissions Division of the Secretary of State’s Office sends a notice to the local governing authority, in this case Iberia Parish Government, which is required by law to make an appointment to fill the vacancy within 20 days and call an election to fill the vacancy if more than 18 months remains in the term of office for certain parish or municipal governing authority members.
Until the notice is sent from the Secretary of State notifying the council that the seat is vacant, the parish cannot accept requests from volunteers wanting to serve as interim councilman while waiting for the election to fill the remainder of Davis' term, which does not end until 2024.
If the council cannot decide on an interim member within 20 days of the Secretary of State’s notification, the governor can appoint an interim council member.