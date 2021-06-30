Louisiana State Senate President Page Cortez said that he expects Gov. John Bel Edwards to veto a bill banning transgender athletes from participating in prep sports, forcing the legislature's first ever veto session to be called.
In an email Wednesday morning, Cortez (R-Lafayette) said that the veto of the the Fairness in Women's Sports Act (SB 156) would trigger the session.
"While the legislature has not yet received any official veto messages from the governor, I believe that if the administration does ultimately veto SB 156 that the members of the Senate will likely proceed with the constitutionally mandated veto override session set to begin on July 20," Cortez is quoted as saying in the statement.
In addition to the sports gender issue, Edwards is also expected to veto SB 118, which allows for individuals to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.
If called, the session would also allow legislators to challenge any of the line-item vetoes Edwards may exercise in the state budget, along with any other legislation the either vetoes or does not sign into law.