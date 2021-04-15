What is a liftboat?

A liftboat is a vessel that has legs which can be lowered to the sea floor through holes in the boat’s hull. Once on the bottom, the boat can jack itself up higher on the legs to become a platform for work in the Gulf.

The biggest assets lift boats bring to drilling rigs are the cranes on their decks. The cranes can help lift supplies, equipment and personnel to and from the rigs.

Liftboats can also bring additional lab and work space to a rig as needed.

As flexible as they may be, liftboats are notoriously susceptible to high winds and seas when underway due to their long legs. When in transit the legs, which can be more than 200 feet long, project well above the boat’s deck.

According to the Seacor Marine website, the Seacor Power has two cranes, each with a 120-foot boom and capable of lifting 185 tons. The boat is capable of raising its 129-foot wide deck 195 feet above the sea floor.