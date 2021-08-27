Ida is officially a hurricane and officials across the Teche Area are preparing for a major storm to cross the region even as the storm approaches the western tip of Cuba.
In the latest update shortly before noon Friday, forecasters are calling for Hurricane Ida to make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coast Sunday evening as a major hurricane around 8 p.m. Sunday.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who heads up the state's tourism efforts, announced the closure of a number of state parks and historical sites, including Cypremort Point State Park in Iberia Parish, as well as Lake Fausse State Park and the Longfellow-Evangeline Historic site in St. Martin Parish.
The Iberia Parish School District has announced the closure of all public schools on Monday. The district administration has instructed employees and parents to monitor local media regarding a possible extension of the closure.
Acadiana Christian School in New Iberia has also announced it will close Monday in advance of Ida, with a determination on a return to classes to be determined.
State courts across the region are also preparing to close Monday. Angela Moore, the court administrator for the 16th Judicial District Court, announced that the courthouses on Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes will be closed Monday.
Cleco Power announced Friday it has secured 1,100 workers in addition to its regular staff, including damage assessors, power line technicians and vegetation specialists to help repair any damage to transmission and distribution systems as Ida passes.
In order to insure the safety of its drivers and delivery personnel, The Daily Iberian will be publishing its Sunday edition several hours early on Saturday evening, which will allow the paper to arrive prior to any dangerous deterioration of the weather.
Additionally, Blue Cross and HMO Louisiana are allowing early prescription medicine refills for their clients in anticipation of Hurricane Ida. In general, residents should make sure they have enough medication for a few days in case they need to evacuate or are unable to leave their homes during severe weather, regardless of insurer.
Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for Louisiana, a move Iberia Parish President Larry Richard followed with a local emergency declaration. Edwards also requested a federal declaration of emergency Friday in anticipation of the storm.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the risk of life-threatening storm surge flooding is increasing along the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Inundation of 7 to 11 feet above ground level is possible within the area from Morgan City to Ocean Springs, Miss. The risk of hurricane-force winds continues to increase, especially along portions of the Louisiana coast, including the New Orleans metro area.
Potentially devastating wind damage could occur where the core of Ida moves onshore. Ida is likely to produce heavy rainfall later Sunday into Monday across the central Gulf Coast from southeast Louisiana to coastal Mississippi and Alabama, as well as the Lower Mississippi Valley, resulting in considerable flash, urban, small stream, and riverine flooding.