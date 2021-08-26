The period for candidates to qualify to run for the New Iberia City Marshal vacancy on the Oct. 9 ballot has been ordered reopened in the wake of the death of candidate Joe LeBlanc earlier this week.
According to a press release from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Court's Office, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin ordered the qualifying period reopened for three days so that any candidate who wished to add their name to the ballot can do so.
Qualifying will reopen Friday, Aug. 27, and will continue on Monday and Tuesday until 4:30 p.m.
In the event that parish or state offices close due to the approach of Tropical Storm Ida, which is expected to reach hurricane strength in the next 48 to 72 hours, qualifying would reopen the next two days that the office is open.
For example, if the office is closed Monday and Tuesday, the final two days of qualifying would be Wednesday and Thursday.
Those candidates wishing to throw their hat into the ring can file their paperwork at the Iberia Parish Clerk of Court Office on the first floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia Street, Suite 100.
Those candidates already qualified do not have to take any additional steps. They are already assured a spot on the Oct. 9 ballot. The extended qualifying period is only for new candidates who may wish to qualify to run for the Marshal's office.
LeBlanc passed away early Monday morning at the age of 75. Three other candidates — Bret Lang, Dickey Fremin and Corey Porter — are currently qualified to run.
The position has been left vacant following the resignation of Tony Migues, who resigned from the position in April after being arrested in February on eight counts each of malfeasance in office, injuring public documents and forgery.
The resignation came just months after Migues had been elected to the position following two different elections: one in 2019 to fulfill the remainder of the term for longtime Marshal "Vic" Delcambre, who died in office, and another in 2020 for the election of a new term.