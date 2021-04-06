A vehicle struck a toddler on Harold Landry Road in Loreauville Tuesday morning, killing the child.
The crash occurred around 11 a.m., according to an Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.
According to sources at the scene, the younger child was following an older child across the road in the 8200 block of Harold Landry when a vehicle hit the victim.
The identity of the child is not being released pending notification of the parents and due to their young age.
No charges have been filed related to the crash at this time, although an investigation is underway.