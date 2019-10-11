An early morning crash on State Highway 86 claimed the life of an 18-month-old child Friday morning in Iberia Parish.
According to a Louisiana State Police spokesman, the two-vehicle fatal crash on LA 86 near Dumas Judice Road happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday and claimed the life of 18-month-old Coy Percle of New Iberia.
The State Police spokesman said a 2019 Jeep SUV was traveling west on Highway 86. According to a preliminary investigation, Michelle Viator, 30, was driving a 2005 Dodge Durango east on Highway 86 at the same time.
For reasons still under investigation, the spokesman said Viator lost control of her vehicle as she was negotiating a curve. The Durango crossed into the westbound lane of travel and struck the Jeep head-on.
An Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office investigator declared Percle, who was a passenger in the Jeep, dead at the scene. Troopers determined he was restrained in a forward-facing child seat the time of the crash.
Due to his age, state law required him to be in a rear-facing seat.
Blood results from both drivers are pending. This crash remains under investigation.