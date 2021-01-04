Charles family demands arrest

Celina Charles and Jamal Taylor confront Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Richard Fleming, demanding the immediate arrest of Janet Irvin on charges relate to the death of Quawan "Bobby" Charles on Oct. 30. 

Members of Quawan "Bobby" Charles'  family showed up at the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Monday afternoon to demand the arrest of a Loreauville woman in the 15-year-old's death.

In a 15-minute exchange with IPSO staff, including a receptionist, Chief Deputy Richard Fleming and Media Relations Director Katherine Breaux, Celina Charles, Quawan Charles' first cousin, along with Jamal Taylor, a civil rights activist with The Village in Lafayette, argue that Janet Irvin, a woman who picked up Quawan Charles in Baldwin on Oct. 30 and brought hin to her home in Loreauville, should be charged with negligence and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Fleming reiterated that the investigation into Quawan Charles' death is ongoing. Specifically, toxicology results from the official autopsy have not been received yet.

Celina Charles said the toxicology results from a private autopsy the family ordered have not been completed, either.

