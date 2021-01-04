Members of Quawan "Bobby" Charles' family showed up at the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Monday afternoon to demand the arrest of a Loreauville woman in the 15-year-old's death.
In a 15-minute exchange with IPSO staff, including a receptionist, Chief Deputy Richard Fleming and Media Relations Director Katherine Breaux, Celina Charles, Quawan Charles' first cousin, along with Jamal Taylor, a civil rights activist with The Village in Lafayette, argue that Janet Irvin, a woman who picked up Quawan Charles in Baldwin on Oct. 30 and brought hin to her home in Loreauville, should be charged with negligence and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Fleming reiterated that the investigation into Quawan Charles' death is ongoing. Specifically, toxicology results from the official autopsy have not been received yet.
Celina Charles said the toxicology results from a private autopsy the family ordered have not been completed, either.