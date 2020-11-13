The Catholic High Panthers rushed for nearly 300 yards and limited Jeanerette High to around 50 in a 43-0 shutout Friday for Senior Night at CHS.
The Panthers improved to 4-3 overall and 4-2 in District 7-2A with its fourth straight win, while Jeanerette fell to 3-3 and 2-3.
In other games involving Teche Area teams, Westgate shut out Northside 55-0 in a District 5-4A game; St. Martinville fell to Teurlings Catholic 59-19 in a non-district game; and Franklin beat Houma Christian 34-0 in a District 7-2A outing.
On Thursday, Highland Baptist pounded Central Catholic 52-30 and Hanson nipped Centerville 22-20 in a pair of District 8-A games.
On Saturday, New Iberia Senior High plays at Sulphur in a District 3-5A game.
CHS 43, Jeanerette 0
KK Reno led CHS with 93 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries and Willie Regard added 63 yards on four runs. Cole Broussard and Mason Boutte also rushed for touchdowns and Russell Davis recovered a bad punt snap in the end zone for a TD.
Ten players rushed the ball for Catholic High.
Catholic High forced four turnovers — an interception by Cambridge Hall and three fumbles — while the Panthers turned the ball over once on a fumble.
CHS plays at Franklin to close out the season next Friday. Jeanerette plays host to Ascension Episcopal.