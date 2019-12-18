Brent Indest, who led his alma mater Catholic High School to its second football state championship in 2017, has retired from coaching.
Indest, who spent 30 years coaching and 23 as a head coach, informed his team of the decision Wednesday morning. He plans to pursue an outside business interest, Indest said in a statement e-mailed to area media members.
"Although I just turned 53 years old, I still feel that this old dog can learn some new tricks," Indest said. "I look forward to being able to spend fall weekends with family and friends as a spectator and fan of the game."
Indest played quarterback at Catholic High School and is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He began coaching as an assistant at Abbeville High School for five seasons.
His head coaching career includes a 191-82 record with stops at Abbeville High School (60-34), Crowley High School (22-11), Kaplan High School (14-7) and Carencro High School (26-11) before returning to Catholic High for seven seasons.
He led Abbeville to the state semifinals and Carencro to a championship game appearance, and surpassed those efforts in New Iberia, going 72-13 with the Panthers.
Catholic High reached the Division III state semifinals in 2013, was state runner-up in 2014, then reached the semifinals again in 2016 before winning it all in the Superdome in 2017, the school's first football championship since 1962. The Panthers returned to the state finals in 2018, falling to Notre Dame, the team they had beaten the year before for the title. CHS wrapped up a semifinal appearance this season as well.
"Reaching the state finals three times and the semi-finals three times is an unprecedented run at CHS, one that I am so proud to have been a part of," Indest said. "Winning the State Championship in 2017 at my alma mater was certainly a dream I dreamt of and so blessed that it was achieved."
"I wish to thank all of the individuals that have helped my teams attain many of the lofty goals that we have set over the years," Indest said. "The last seven years at Catholic High School have been very special to me. Working with my wife Tina, having my daughter Jessica as a student trainer and coaching the sons of some of my dear friends and family was incredible."
Indest wrote that he wishes everyone at CHS all of God’s blessings.
"The future of CHS football is bright," he said. "The middle school group is as talented a crew as I’ve seen since I became the coach at CHS in 2013. I have been blessed with a dedicated, hardworking group of assistant coaches who I hope will stay and aid in the continued success of the program."