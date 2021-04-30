Catholic High falls in three games to Dunham in Division III regional baseball playoff

The Catholic High Panthers fought back from an opening game loss against Dunham on Thursday to win Game 2 of a Division III regional playoff series Friday, forcing a deciding Game 3 in a best-of-three set at Dunham in Baton Rouge before falling to the Tigers 4-1 in the final game later Friday.
No. 7 seed Dunham won a 16-14 slugfest Thursday, exploding for nine runs in the sixth inning to take a 13-12 lead, then scoring three in the bottom of the seventh on Chase Crawford’s home run after CHS had reclaimed the lead with two runs in the top of the seventh.
Tenth-seeded Catholic High had its own nine-run inning in the second to seemingly take command of the game and led 11-1 after three innings.
The Panthers collected 13 hits and 13 RBIs, with Zac Farris going 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs and William Regard going 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs. Zachery Napier was had a hit, two RBIs and two runs; Nick Boutte went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run; John Cole Broussard was 2-for-4 with a double, two walks, two RBIs and two runs; and Noah Broussard went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs. Seagan Segura added a hit with two runs
Crawford went 1-for-2 with two walks, four RBIs and two runs. Luke Bernard went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run; Trent Langlinais was 3-for-5 with a run; Colin Boldt went 3-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs; and Jacob Hedges went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs. The Tigers collected 14 hits.
Carter Fletcher took the loss, alllowing four runs on four hits with two walks and a strikeout in one inning. Starter Robert Minvielle went 5 1/3 innings, allowing six runs — three earned — on nine hits and a walk while striking out seven. Farris, Noah Broussard and Napier also pitched.
Colin Foil picked up the win despite allowing two runs on one hit in an inning of relief work. Starter Seth Andrus lasted 1 1/3 innings, allowing nine runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two. Three other pitchers allowed three runs in 4 2/3 relief innings.
Catholic High 6, Dunham 3
In Game 2 Friday, Catholic High jumped out to a three-run lead in the first inning and added three in the fifth to lead 6-0. Dunham scored three runs in the top of the sixth.
Farris went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Panthers. John Cole Broussard went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run, Minvielle was 2-for-3 and Napier and Fletcher each had a hit with an RBI. Segura scored twice, and Regard, J Chauvin and J Cooper each scored a run. Boutte added a hit.
Hedges went 2-for-2 to pace the Tigers with Grant Cohn adding a hit and an RBI.
Napier went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs, two of them earned, on five hits with five walks and a strikeout. Noah Broussard got the last out, allowing one hit.
Lane Jarreau surrendered six runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts in taking the loss. Jake Rizzo allowed two hits and struck out two in 1 1/3 shutout innings.
Dunham 4, Catholic High 1
In the deciding game Friday, Dunham used a three-run third inning to beat the Panthers. CHS scored its lone run in the fifth and Dunham added a run in the bottom of the sixth.
C Pecue pitched a complete game for the win, allowing one run on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Farris allowed four runs on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in taking the loss. Regard pitched shutout ball for the final two outs, allowing one hit.
Farris also had two of Catholic High’s three hits and Regard had a hit and an RBI. Fletcher, who walked twice, scored the lone run.
Cohn and Mason Modica each went 1-for-1 with an RBI and Rizzo and Langlinais also had RBIs. Gabe Hitzman had a hit and scored a run, Boldt had the other hit and Jarreau and Hedges scored runs.