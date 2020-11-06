LAFAYETTE — The University of Louisiana women’s basketball team was picked to finish fourth overall in the 2020-21 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Coaches Poll released on Thursday. The Ragin’ Cajuns were also picked to finish second in the SBC West Division.
Leading the way for the Ragin’ Cajuns during the 2020-21 season will be senior Ty’Reona Doucet and junior Brandi Williams, both earned Preseason All-SBC honors on Wednesday.
Doucet, who earned first-team honors, finished last season as the team’s leading scorer (12.6 points) and rebounder (7.6 rpg), recorded four double-doubles and recorded 39 blocks. Doucet’s 80 career blocks is tied for third most in program history.
Williams, who was named to the third team, was second on the team in scoring average (11.7 ppg.) while leading the team in 3-pointers made (41), free throws made (107) and average minutes played (30.8).
UL joins South Alabama, Troy and UT Arlington as the only programs in the conference to have at least two players on the preseason teams.
A year ago, the Cajuns were picked to finish eighth in the league’s preseason poll. UL would go on to post a 19-12 overall record and went 10-8 in conference play to finish fourth overall. The Ragin’ Cajuns advanced to the SBC Tournament semifinals before having the season canceled due to COVID-19.