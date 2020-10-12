Cajuns move up in rankings as LSU falls out of Top 25

For only the second time ever, the UL Lafayette football team is ranked in a week when LSU is not.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (3-0) moved up two spots to No. 21 in both the Associated Press poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll after a week off. LSU (1-2) dropped out of both polls following its second loss to an unranked team, this time losing to Missouri 45-41. It’s the first time LSU hasn’t been ranked since 2017.
UL Lafayette has been ranked in the Top 25 in four of five weekly polls this year, starting off at No. 19 in the AP for two weeks on Sept. 13 and 20, falling out of the Top 25 in the third regular-season poll despite a win that week as the Big 10 teams were allowed to receive votes again after the conference announced it would begin play this fall instead of postponing for the entire fall as had been announced earlier.
The Cajuns jumped back into the polls at NO. 23 in the week 4 poll and moved up again this week despite not playing the past two weeks.
According to College Poll Archive (collegepollarchive.com), the Cajuns’ only previous time in the polls came in 1943, when the team was ranked No. 14 in week 4 and No. 15 in week 5. LSU was ranked in the first poll that year and came back in at No. 20 in week 5, with week 4 featuring the Cajuns and not LSU.
The Ragin’ Cajuns are scheduled to play host to Coastal Carolina on Wednesday in a game that has been moved twice already — once moved up from Oct. 17 to this past Saturday after the Cajuns’ game against Appalachian State was postponed from Oct. 7 because of a positive coronavirus tests in the Mountaineers program, then from Oct. 10 to Wednesday because of Hurricane Delta’s impending landfall in Louisiana on Friday.
LSU’s fall out of the poll marks the first time a defending national champion hasn’t been ranked during the following season since 2011, when Auburn was not ranked in the Top 25 for nine of 16 weeks in 2011 after Cam Newton left for the NFL following the Tigers’ championship the previous season.