Cajuns beat McNeese prior to long Sun Belt women's road trip

LAFAYETTE — The Ragin' Cajuns won't be playing inside the Cajundome for more than a month, but at least the team will be hitting its lengthy road trip with some momentum.
The University of Louisiana women's basketball team easily defeated visiting McNeese State, 80-48, Wednesday to improve to 1-1 on the season. The Ragin' Cajuns will begin a six-game road trip on Wednesday at Rice. Tip is set for 2 p.m.
A total of 37 days will have passed from Wednesday's game until the Ragin' Cajuns play another game in the Cajundome — a contest against UT Arlington on Jan. 15.
"I think it is important for the kids to see that we have the opportunity to win some games," Ragin' Cajuns coach Garry Brodhead said. "Before the season started, I looked at the schedule and thought we could win every game. I believe that our team can continue to have that attitude.
"It is a shame that we go on the road forever," Brodhead said. "The Sun Belt put us with having six of the first eight games (on the road) but we will deal with it."
UL (1-1) grabbed the jump ball and then Ty'reona Doucet's layup gave them a quick lead. Jomyra Mathis made a layup and the ensuing free throw attempt to give the Ragin' Cajuns a 5-0 lead.
McNeese State (0-4) scored its first bucket with a jumper by Mychala Linzy but UL answered with a jump shot by Doucet. McNeese then cut it down to a 3-point game with a Divine Tanks layup.
McNeese State would never be that close the rest of the game as the Cowgirls struggled from the field shooting a mere 15 percent from the field in the first half, had nine of its 15 points come from the free throw line, and committed 12 turnovers.
The Ragin' Cajuns closed out the first quarter with a 21-1 run in the final 5:48. McNeese State did a better job of keeping pace in the final three quarters but simply didn't have enough firepower.
The Ragin' Cajuns scored a total of 43 points off the bench, led by Makyala Hallmon who led all scorers with 16 points and drained 9-of-9 free throw attempts.
"That was the objective," Brodhead said. "I thought we did a better job of leaving the starters in there to let them play with the newcomers to help them."
"The confidence level is really high right now," Hallmon added.
In addition to Hallmon's 16 points, the Ragin' Cajuns had two other players score in double figures with Destiny McAfee and Brandi Williams both chipping in 10 points.
McNeese State was led by Kyla Hamilton's 10 points.
With losing two games to start the season due to COVID-19 and dropping the opener to North Texas, it was important for the Ragin' Cajuns to win their first game of the season.
"It feels good," Williams said. "Especially today, we started a little rough against North Texas because we hadn't played in a few months. So it felt great to get a win."