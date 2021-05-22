Cajuns advance to Sunday rematch with LSU

BATON ROUGE — The Ragin' Cajuns will get another crack at the Tigers.
After suffering a 10-3 defeat to LSU earlier on Saturday at Tiger Park, the University of Louisiana softball team was forced into an elimination game against McNeese late Saturday night.
The Ragin' Cajuns responded with a 4-0 victory over the Cowgirls to earn a spot in the finals of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
"Right now that's the main thing," said Ragin' Cajuns coach Gerry Glasco who's team advances to the finals of a NCAA Regional for the 13th consecutive season. "Survive and move on."
After having a double play wipe out a scoring opportunity in the first, the Ragin' Cajuns got on the board in the second.
Jade Gortarez led off with a single to center and then later stole second base. Two hitters later, Karly Heath blasted a two-run home run off of Cowgirls starter Jenna Edwards that landed in the bleachers behind center field.
Ciara Bryan led off the third with a single, stole second base and then advanced to third on a throwing error. Kaitlyn Alderink was then hit by a pitch to place runners on the corners with only one out.
Ragin' Cajuns pinch hitter Bailey Curry grounded into a double play but Bryan crossed home for a run.
McNeese (35-26) managed to put runners on the base paths in both the third and fourth but was unable to bring them home as Summer Ellyson got out of jams in both frames.
Ellyson — who didn't last an inning against LSU earlier in the day — bounced back by giving up no runs on four hits while striking out seven in five innings.
“I just had to get my mindset right again,” Ellyson said. “It was kind of unsettling (throwing) to LSU in the first game.
"The whole first inning was pretty bad," Ellyson added. "But I had to get back around, set myself up mentally and just push through like I knew how. That’s all I had to do."
"I thought Summer pitched well," Glasco said. "She came out and set the tone for us. It was good to get her right back out there. I wanted to get her right back in the circle and let her throw."
The Ragin' Cajuns (46-11) would add to its lead in the top of the seventh as Julie Rawls — who drew a walk — scored after a pair of errors by the Cowgirls.
The Cowgirls tried to get something going in the bottom of the seventh.
Alayis Seneca beat out a hit to the shortstop while Chloe Gomez reached first base on a fielding error.
Kandra Lamb was brought in to replace Casey Dixon — who had relieved Ellyson to start the sixth inning.
Lamb got the job done as she struck out both Aaliyah Ortiz and Tiffany Steczo and then had Cori McCrary pop out to end the game.
The final matchup between the Tigers and Cajuns will be the fourth meeting this season. LSU holds a 3-0 record in those games.
The Ragin' Cajuns will need to not only beat the Tigers once, but twice to win the regional.
"We want to see it go 14 innings (Sunday), so we’re gonna probably throw the house at them," Glasco said. "I expect Kandra Lamb to see a lot of innings tomorrow; we'll definitely use Summer again tomorrow and get innings out of her. We'll do whatever we have to do."