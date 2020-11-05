In a statement Thursday, the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating the discovery of the body of a teenage male Monday in a rural area outside Loreauville.
According to family members, Quawan Jayden Charles, 15, was reported missing to the Baldwin Police Department on Oct. 30.
An hour after being asked for information on the case Thursday, an IPSO spokeswoman sent out a press release saying that an unidentified male teen have been found in a field near Ed Broussard Road outside Loreauville Monday evening.
Family members confirmed that it was Charles who was discovered some 72 hours ago.
An autopsy was requested and the results are pending at this time.
According to the IPSO spokeswoman, no other information will be released at this time. The investigation into Charles' death is ongoing.
Anyone with information relative to this investigation is urged to contact Detective Jarred Spurlock of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Investigation at (337) 369-3711.