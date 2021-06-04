New Iberia Police patrolmen responded to a call Friday evening of a woman's body found in the back of an abandoned house in the 500 block of Lombard Street.
According to an NIPD spokeswoman, the Iberia Parish Coroner is en route to the scene. At this time, the department is not releasing any details other than the woman's body was found.
Neither the identity of the woman nor the cause of death is known at this time.
Police have blocked Lombard Street from its intersection with Hopkins Street to its intersection with S. Corinne Street as investigators continue to scour the scene.
More information will be published as it is released.