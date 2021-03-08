Big rebounding edge, second-chance points power Troy past Cajuns in Sun Belt women's final

PENSACOLA, Florida — Gary Brodhead had no issue answering several questions during the postgame press conference —except for one direct one.
Brodhead was asked by the moderator about rebounding — in particular the vast difference in boards between his University of Louisiana basketball team and the Troy Trojans.
Broadhead simply answered the inquiry by stating "no comment."
The rebounding battle, and the second-chance points that resulted from those boards, were key in Monday's Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship Game. Troy pulled down 58 rebounds, including 22 by Felmas Koranga, and the Trojans scored 24 second-chance points.
Troy utilized that advantage as they took down SBC regular season champion UL 73-65, and earned the automatic berth into the NCAA Women's Tournament.
"It’s always a battle," Brodhead said about the series with Troy. "I always feel like we’re going to win because of our defense, but I was wrong today."
The two teams went back and forth in the first quarter until Troy closed out the period with a 6-0 run. At the end of the first, the Trojans held a 14-7 lead.
UL trimmed Troy's lead to 2 points after a layup by Destiny Mcafee and a 3-pointer by Skyler Goodwin.
Troy answered by pushing the lead to 18-12 but then Mcafee hit a jump shot for the Ragin' Cajuns. After a scoreless 3:01, Troy put together a 12-3 run and held a 36-22 lead at halftime.
UL shot only 26.5 percent (9-of-34) from the field in the first half and were outrebounded 28-19.
"I thought at times we made runs and they made runs that made it a little difficult," Brodhead said. "I thought that second quarter hurt us in scoring."
After a pair of layups by Ty Doucet to start the third, UL cut the lead to 10 points. Troy would not relinquish its double-digit lead until Goodwin hit a 3-pointer with 4:28 left in the period.
The Ragin' Cajuns had made up some ground but still trailed 56-45 lead heading to the fourth.
"We went in and got some touches for Ty Doucet," Brodhead said. "She was just a lot more aggressive. In the first half, I think she was 1-for-8. I thought she was getting banged up. I think she kind of made up her mind – banged up or not, she was going to go at them. And yes, her shot started falling."
UL made it close to start the fourth as Goodwin hit a 3-pointer, followed by a jumper by Mathis and then a three-pointer by Brandi Williams.
With 8:45, Troy's lead had been cut to 3 points but the Trojans responded with an 8-0 run. The Ragin' Cajuns were never able to make it a single-possession game again.
"Their thing was the second-chance points," Brodhead said. "They just crash the boards. We’ve been talking about the little things. You’ve got to block them out. It’s tough to block them out when they’re on your back, but it’s just part of it."
UL was led by Goodwin and Doucet who each scored 14 points in the loss. Mathis added 13 while Williams chipped in 12 points.
The Ragin' Cajuns will now wait to find out its seeding in the Women's NIT which will be unveiled after the NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 15.
"We had a great season," Brodhead said. "We would have loved to finish with the win, but now we have an opportunity to go WNIT."