Louisiana State Police have upgraded the Level II Advisory for 10-year-old Jalisa LaSalle of New Iberia to an Amber Alert.
The New Iberia Police Department has an arrest warrant for Michael Sereal for aggravated kidnapping in connection with LaSalle's abduction.
According to a Louisiana State Police spokesman, Sereal is an acquaintance of LaSalle's family. He is listed as a sex offender in the Iberia Parish registry after being convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in October 2006.
Sereal was last seen driving a 2012 Nissan Altima, silver in color, bearing commercial tag N472845. Sereal is described as a black male, approximately 5’9", approximately 175 pounds.
LaSalle is approximately 4'6" and 4'9" tall and weighs approximately 75 to 80 pounds. She was wearing a red hoodie and blue jean shorts. She is believed to be in imminent danger.
She was reported missing from a family member's residence between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
If anyone has any information involving this crime, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.