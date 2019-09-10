The New Iberia Police Department is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. to give details on the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of Garon Lewis on Aug. 16.
According to the Iberia Parish Jail's online log, Trevonce Jakail "Gwaupo" Bernard, 20, was arrested early Monday evening. He was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon. He is being held in the Iberia Parish Jail on $820,000 bond.
NIPD spokesman Capt. John Babin said the press conference is being called to discuss information in the ongoing investigation into Lewis' death.
Lewis, 17, was the son of Iberia Parish School Board member and former New Iberia Councilman Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis.
According to NIPD Chief of Police Todd D'Albor, dispatchers were called around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 after receiving a report of gunfire near Rene and Audrey streets in the Dodge City subdivision. When police arrived, Lewis was found shot in a car at that location.