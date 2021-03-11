A 73-year-old man is dead after the all-terrain vehicle he was a passenger in hit a concrete planter, throwing him from the vehicle.
According to an Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, Luciano Ramos-Padron was one of three people riding on the front seat of the side-by-side ATV when the driver was backing it up at a gas station in the 4700 block of Coteau Road around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
According to deputies, it is suspected that the middle passenger on the bench seat of the vehicle slipped, letting their foot press the accelerator an driving the vehicle into the concrete planter.
The force of the collision, caused the side by side to nearly flip on its side before striking a parked truck. The impact threw Padron, who was sitting on the passenger end of the seat, from the vehicle.
While still en route to the crash, deputies were informed that Padron had died from his injuries.
The driver of the side by side received a citation of operating an all-terrain vehicles on a public roadway. Possible additional charges may be filed pending toxicology results.
“Louisiana law is that all-terrain vehicles which are not specifically designated for road use may travel only on the shoulders of all public roads, not on highways," said Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero. "Residents need to be mindful when operating any all-terrain vehicles throughout the parish.”