Alabama rolls up record numbers in win at LSU

BATON ROUGE —Two years after handing LSU one of its worst losses in Tiger Stadium history, No. 1 Alabama returned to Baton Rouge with and inflicted even more damage in Death Valley as the Crimson Tide rolled the Tigers 55-17.
The 55 points is the most scored by either team in the series history which began in 1895, and the 38-point loss is tied for the third-largest loss by a defending national champion in AP Poll Era which began since 1936. It is also the largest home loss by a defending national champion in the AP Poll Era.
Ed Orgeron could only give encouragement to his team afterwards.
"I just told them I thought they fought very hard," Orgeron said.
Alabama (9-0) opened the game by scoring touchdowns on all seven of its first-half possessions. It began with Najee Harris scoring 14-yard and one-yard rushing touchdowns. Heisman candidate Mac Jones threw a 24-yard touchdown to Jahleel Billingsley to wrap up the scoring for the Tide in the first quarter.
Alabama kept pouring it on in the second quarter as Jones hit a wide-open DeVonta Smith for 65-yard and then 61-yard touchdowns. Will Reichard chipped in a 30-yard field goal before wrapping up with another Jones to Smith touchdown pass — this one for 20 yards.
By halftime, Jones had 338 passing yards, Smith had 219 receiving yards and Alabama had rolled up 338 yards.
"It wasn't just the line of scrimmage," Orgeron said. "It was explosive plays in the passing game. We just have to get better."
LSU (3-5) did have a few bright spots offensively in the first half.
John Emery Jr. had a 54-yard rushing touchdown and former Westgate High star Kayshon Boutte had a sensational 43-yard reception from TJ Finley. Boutte dropped the ball right at the goal line but LSU's Jontre Kirklin managed to recover it in the end zone for the touchdown.
Boutte led all Tiger receivers with eight receptions for 110 yards.
"We got lucky there," Orgeron said. "We got to take care of the football all the way through the end zone."
Alabama's defense clamped down on LSU's offense the rest of the first half holding the Tigers to a mere 42 yards on their final three drives.
"It was a tough game," LSU center Liam Shanahan said. "They are a good team. I thought we played hard. If we are going to beat a team like this we are going to have to play a perfect game."
Alabama cruised in the second half as Harris scored his third and final touchdown of the game, an 11-yard run in the third, and then a 34-yard field goal by Reichard in the fourth.
LSU managed to score only once more with a 52-yard field goal by Cade York in the third.
Finley finished the game 14-of-28 for 144 yards while being sacked four times. Fellow true freshman Max Johnson came in and was 11-of-17 for 110 yards and was sacked once.
After the horn sounded, LSU's defense had given up 650 total yards of offense to Alabama. That surpassed the previous season high of 632 surrendered to Mississippi State in the season opener.
"We had some pretty good performances against Texas A&M and Arkansas," Orgeron said. "I think the first half was not a very good half with the explosive plays."
"Early on they just hit us with some big plays," LSU linebacker Jabril Cox said. "We didn't adjust to them very well."
LSU, which lost back-to-back times under Orgeron for the first time, will now take on another national championship contender in the No. 6-ranked Florida Gators (6-1) next Saturday in The Swamp.
"I told them to come to work like you did last Monday and fight," Orgeron said. "Florida is a good football team. We have to go The Swamp. Tremendous challenge."