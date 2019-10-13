SWEEPSTAKES AWARD
Versa Doré
DIVISION I HORTICULTURE
TOP AWARD WINNERS
Horticulture Excellence Versa Doré; Bromeliad Award of Merit Versa Doré (2); Patricia Tennette, Betty Bulliard (2); Arboreal Margaret Melancon, Carolyn Bienvenu
Grower’s Choice — Karen Hoyt, Versa Doré, Margaret Melancon
Collector’s Showcase — Versa Doré
Horticulture — Millie Comeaux 15-1st, 4-2nd, 1-3rd; Margaret Melancon10-1st, 6-2nd, 2-3rd, 1-HM; Roxy Blanton 15-1st, 4-2nd, 1-HM; Versa Doré 17-1st, 2-2nd, 1-HM; Patricia Tennette 14-1st, 2-2nd; Carolyn Bienvenu 14-1st, 4-2nd, 2-HM; Susan Wilhelm 12-1st, 3-2nd, 1-3rd, 1-HM; Joy Hudson 6-1st, 4-2nd,1-3rd, 1-HM; Gabby Lasalle 2-1st; Karen Hoyt 5-1st, 2-2nd,1-3rd; Kitty Court 1-1st, 3-2nd; Phyllis Cutrera 6-1st, 5-2nd, 4-3rd, 2-HM; Brittany Duhon 2-1st, 3-2nd; Fran Garzotto 1-1st, 1-2nd; Marjorie Melancon 1-1st, 2-2nd; Betty Bulliard 2-1st; Lynn Bonin 2-2nd, 1-3rd; Glen Stokes 1-1st; Tina Mire 1-1st, 3-2nd, 1-3rd; Linda Davis 1-1st; Michiru Kusaka 1-1st and Regina Steele 1-1st, 1-2nd
DIVISION II DESIGNS
Class 1 — (40’s Music) 1st Karen Hoyt, 2nd Francine Garzotto, 3rd Patricia Tennette and HM Marjorie Melancon
Class 2 — (5O’s music) 1st- Roxanne Champagne, 2nd Karen Hoyt, 3rd Margaret Melancon and 4th Roxy Blanton
Class 3 — (60’s Music) 1st Betty Bulliard, 2nd Susan Wilhelm, 3rd Amy Bernard and 4th Carolyn Bienvenu
Class 4 — (70’s Music) 1st Versa Doré, 2nd Carolyn Bienvenu, 3rd Millie Comeaux and 4th Phyllis Cutrera
Class 5 — (80’s Music) 1st Sherry Darcey, 2nd Versa Doré, 3rd Linda Davis and 4th Betty LeBlanc
Class 6 — (90’s Music) 1st Sissy Gall, 2nd Francine Garzotto, 3rd Darnelle Delcambre and 4th Michiru Kusaka
DIVISION III — EDUCATIONAL
1st place and Educational Award Versa Doré, 2nd place Margaret Melancon
DIVISION IV — YOUTH HORTICULTURE
YOUTH TOP AWARDS
5-7 age group — Reid Doré: combination planter
8-12 age group — Brynli Duhon: Curcuma
13-18 age group — Ainsley Doré
PERSIAN SHIELD ANNUALS
5-7 age group — Reid Doré 1-1st place; Ali Suttoon 1-1st place, 1-2nd, 1-3rd; Parker Moore 1 pt place and Hollin Duhon 1-pt place
8-12 age group — Ava Hebert 1-2nd place; Ava Suttoon 3-pt place; Jett Doré10-2nd place and Brynli Duhon 1-1st place
PERENNIALS
5-7 age group — Reid Doré 1- 2nd place; Hollin Duhon 2-1st place
8-12 age group — Jett Doré 4-1st place and Ava Hebert 1-1st place
13-18 age group — Ainsley Doré 3-1st place BuIbs/Tubers/Corms/Rhizomes
5-7 age group — Reid Doré 1- 1st place, 1-2nd place
8-12 age group — Ava Hebert 1-1st place; Jett Doré 2-1st place
13-18 age group — Ainsley Doré 2-1st place
FLOWERING TREES & SHRUBS
5-7 age group — Hollin Duhon 1-1st place, 1-2nd
8-12 age group — Brynli Duhon 1-1st place, 1-2nd place; Ava Hebert 1-1st place and Jett Doré 1-1st place
13-18 age group — Ainsley Doré1-1st place Roses
5-7 age group — Parker Moore 2-1st place
8-12 age group — Ava Hebert 1-1st place, 2-2nd, 1-3rd, 1-HM
DECORATIVE FOLIGE
5-7 age group — Ali Suttoon 1-2nd, 1-3rd, 1-HM; Reid Doré 2-1st place, 3-HM
8-12 age group — Ava Suttoon 1-2nd, 1-3rd, 1-HM; Jett Doré 2- 1st place, 1-2nd
13-18 age group — Ainsley Doré 1-1st place, 1-2nd Cactus/ Succulents/ Bromeliads
5-7 age group — Reid Doré 1-1st place
8-12 age group — Jett Doré 2-1st place
13-18 age group — Ainsley Doré 3-1st, 1-2nd Combination Planters
5-7 age group — Reid Doré 1-1st place
8-12 age group — Jett Doré 1-2nd
BOTANICAL ARTS/DESIGNS
YOUTH TOP AWARDS
Ali Suttoon for Scene from a Movie “Beethoven” and for Wreath, Genre, Country & Western
Class1 — Scene from a Movie: 1st Ali Suttoon, 2nd Reid Dore’; 3rd- Kiya Norris and 4th- Jett Dore’
Class 2 — Decorated Wooden Box, Songs with a Color in the Title: 1st Jett Doré; 2nd Ava Suttoon; 3rd Brynli Duhon and 4th Ava Hebert
Class 3 — Wreath Genres of Music: 1st Ava Suttoon; 2nd Ava Hebert, 3rd Hollin Duhon and 4th Kiya Norris
Class 4- Decorated Gift Box, Songs from Steel Magnolias: 1st- Hollin Duhon; 2nd Reid Doré; 3rd Ava Hebert and 4th Brynli Duhon
EDUCATIONAL
1st Place and Youth Top Awards, Dance Through the Years Jett Doré and Ava Suttoon;
2nd Genres of Music Ava Hebert and Kiya Norris