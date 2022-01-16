Purchase Access

ST. MARTINVILLE — A request for a festival in downtown St. Martinville is on the agenda for Monday’s regular city council meeting.

John Broussard is set to address the council to request permission to hold the Acadian Memorial Festival, which is named for the Acadian Memorial in downtown St. Martinville.

The council will vote on whether or not to approve the request, as they do with any public events within the city.

In other business, the council will vote to approve the placement of cameras at Magnolia and Adam Carlson Parks, as well as the Acadian Memorial, Heritage Center and City Pool.

The council will discuss whether to hire a firm to submit the reapportionment plan to include sections of the districts that were inadvertently omitted during the process.

The council will have to amend the redistricting ordinance adopted Dec. 15 to include Brian Street and Seiber Road in District 3 as well as Conde Road and Trosclair Road in District 2.

The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. Monday at St. Martinville City Hall.

