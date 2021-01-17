Iberia Medical Center
Emmanuel Deron Jones, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jabryson Jaquan Jones, born Jan. 8, 2021; weight 10 pounds 4 ounces. Mrs. Jones is the former Shallon Freeman.
Avery Bri’elle Bailey, daughter of Braila Iman Bailey, born Jan. 8, 2021; weight 7 pounds 5 ounces.
Carmine Joseph Theriot, son of Kerri Lynn Theriot, born Jan. 12, 2021; weight 8 pounds 5 ounces.
Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s Hospital
Rory Lee Decoux, daughter of Alexis Segura and Rocky Decoux of Broussard, born Dec. 4, 2020.
Declan Anthony Duhon, son of Mr. and Mrs. Grant Duhon of Lafayette, born Dec. 4, 2020. Mrs Duhon is the former Maria Bourque.
Maison Brandon Boatman, son of Kaitlyn Fontenette and Da’Mauria Boatman of St. Martinville, born Dec. 5, 2020.
Remington Joseph Gaspard, son of Mr. and Mrs. Austin Gaspard of New Iberia, born Dec. 6, 2020. Mrs. Gaspard is the former Kailey Boutte.
Xavier King Raymond, son of Alicia Landrum and Dimitri Raymond of Youngsville, born Dec. 6, 2020.
Bayleigh Jae Simon, daughter of Briana Provost and Bradley Simon of New Iberia, born Dec. 6, 2020.
Cooper Anthony Paul Scott, son of Victoria Judice and Hunter Scott of Broussard, born Dec. 8. 2020.
Weston Hayes Dauterive, son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Dauterive of Youngsville, born Dec. 8, 2020. Mrs. Dauterive is the former Emily Martin.
Leo Thomas Robichaux, son of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Robichaux of Youngsville, born Dec. 8, 2020. Mrs. Robichaux is the former Shelly Lopez.
Taysom James Hulin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Hulin of New Iberia, born Dec. 10, 2020. Mrs. Hulin is the former Amanda Fremin.
Journee Lee Johnlewis, daughter of Tanisha Johnlewis of New Iberia, born Dec. 11, 2020.
Deklynn Sage Norwood, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Norwood of Youngsville, born Dec. 13, 2020. Mrs. Norwood is the former Morgan Dore.
Ty’ri Cornelius Warner, son of Tori Warner of New Iberia, born Dec. 14, 2020.
Kamdyn Michael Toups, son of Chancie Derouen and Kody Toups of St. Martinville, born Dec. 19, 2020.
Cam Joseph Dugas, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alex Dugas of Jeanerette, born Dec. 20, 2020. Mrs. Dugas is the former Lauren Landry.
Londynn Rose Thomas, daughter of Meg Bourque and Derrick Thomas of New Iberia, born Dec. 21, 2020.
Kayson Joseph Ballard, son of Juana Goday and Bryson Ballard of New Iberia, born Dec. 23, 2020.
Trace Paul Barlow, son of Aaliyah Joseph and Trevonta Barlow of New Iberia, born Dec. 26, 2020.
Aimee Bernadette Buteau, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Seth Buteau of New Iberia, born Jan. 3, 2021. Mrs. Buteau is the former Lori Williams.
Layla Faith Guilliam, daughter of Lauren Walker and Whitney Guilliam of New Iberia, born Jan. 3, 2021.
Charlotte Rose Sandoz, daughter of Cassie Narulski and Keller Sandoz of New Iberia, born Jan. 5, 2021.
Brinleigh Claire Bonin, daughter of Kali Reaux and Tyler Bonin of Youngsville, born Jan. 5, 2021.
Kyzer Mason August, son of Kahiya Broussard and Lance August Jr. of New Iberia, born Jan. 5, 2021.
Jayci Zion Harris, daughter of Jasmine Gradney and Randall Harris of Lafayette, born Jan. 7, 2021.