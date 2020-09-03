The following are the Best of The Teche 2020 Winners

 Beauty:

Best Massage Therapist:

Winner: Brooke Comeaux

Second Place: Stacy Pellerin

Runner Up: Lindsay Sonnier

Best Nail Salon:

Winner: Linda's Nails

Second Place: Spa Almaz

Runner Up: Alex's Nail Salon

Best Personal Trainer:

Winner: Lisa Migues

Second Place: Kallie Landry

Runner Up: Mary Shield

Best Salon/Barber Shop:

Winner: Southern Grace Salon and Extensions bar

Second Place: The Downtown Salon

Runner Up: Salon Perdue

Runner Up:Vice Barber Shop

Best Spa:

Winner: Spa Almaz

Second Place: Strip Bar Waxing Salon

Runner Up: The Spa

Best Stylist/Colorist:

Winner: Candice Louviere

Second Place: Brandi Fitch

Runner Up: Krystal Broussard

Runner Up: Lisa Harris

Runner Up: Sam “Chip” Culotta IV

Best Tanning Salon:

Winner: Total Body Concepts

Second Place: Spa Almaz

Runner Up: Laci Capritto (Skin So Bronze)

Food and Drink:

Best Adult Happy Hour:

Winner: Quarter Tavern

Second Place: Jane's Seafood & Chinese Restaurant

Runner Up: El Paso Mexican Grill

Runner Up: Napoleon's Bar

Best Appetizers:

Winner: Janes

Second Place: Pelicans On the Bayou

Runner Up: Bojangles Sushi

Best Asian Food:

Winner: Jane's Seafood & Chinese Restaurant

Second Place: Golden Wok Chinese Buffet

Runner Up: Kim's Chinese Foods

Best Beer Selection:

Winner: Bi-Lo Supermarket

Second Place: Rouses Market

Runner Up: Quarter Tavern

Best Boiled Crawfish:

Winner: Jane's Seafood & Chinese Restaurant

Second Place: Snack N'Go

Runner Up: Pelicans On the Bayou

Best Boudin:

Winner: Legnon's Boucherie:

Second Place: Billeaud's Too

Runner Up: Boudin Brothers in Lydia

Runner Up: G & M Meat Market

Best Breakfast/Brunch:

Winner: Victor's Cafeteria

Second Place: McDonald's

Runner Up: Port Quick Shop

Best Buffet:

Winner: Golden Wok Chinese Buffet

Second Place: Landry's Cajun, Seafood & Steakhouse

Runner Up: Kim's Chinese Foods

Best Caterer:

Winner: CATERING BY SANDY

Second Place: Pelicans On the Bayou

Runner Up: Art Of Eating

Best Chef:

Winner: MATT INDEST — PRESERVATION BAR

Second Place: Derek weisz

Runner Up: Rebecca Holleman

Best Coffee House:

Winner: CC's Coffee House

Second Place: Cooper Street Coffee

Runner Up: Starbucks

Best Cracklins:

Winner: Legnon's Boucherie

Second Place: Billeaud's Too

Runner Up: Fremin's Food

Best Dessert:

Winner: Guidry's Cake Shop

Second Place: Fudge-IT

Runner Up: Cafe Jefferson

Runner Up: Bon Creole

Runner: Sonic Drive-In

Best Donut:

Winner: Meche's Donuts

Second Place: Cajun Glaze Donuts

Runner Up: Hot donuts & kolaches

Best Food Truck:

Winner: Nels creole connection

Second Place: Blanchard's Barbeque

Runner Up: Rice Kings

Best French Bread:

Winner: LeJeune's Bakery Inc.

Second Place: Rouses Market

Best Fried Chicken:

Winner: Duffy's Diner

Second Place: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Runner Up: Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Frozen Drink:

Winner: Doyle's Drive Thru Daiquris

Second Place: Acadiana Daiquiri Depot

Runner Up: Pelicans On the Bayou

Runner Up: TJ's Daiquiri Depot

Runner Up: El Paso Mexican Grill

Best Gumbo:

Winner: Bon Creole

Second Place: Pelicans On the Bayou

Runner Up: Cafe Jefferson

Best Hamburger:

Winner: A-Bear's Diner

Second Place: Caribbean Ice Company

Runner Up: Pelicans On the Bayou

Best Home-Cooked Meals:

Winner: Victor's Cafeteria

Second Place: Anointed Soul Food

Runner Up: Pelicans On the Bayou

Runner Up: Fremin's Food

Best Hot Dogs:

Winner: Cool Scene - New Iberia

Second Place: Duffy's Diner

Runner Up:Pelicans On the Bayou

Best Ice Cream:

Winner: Marble Slab Creamery

Second Place: Baskin-Robbins

Runner Up: Fudge It

Runner Up: Caribbean Ice Company

Best Kids Menu:

Winner: Duffy's Diner

Second Place: Pelicans On the Bayou

Runner Up: McDonald's

Best Kingcake:

Winner: Meche's Donuts

Second Place: Fremin's Food

Runner Up: Rouses Market

Runner Up: Bi-Lo Supermarket

Best Lunch Spot:

WInner: Bon Creole

Second Place: Pelicans On the Bayou

Runner Up: Duffy's Diner

Runner Up: Cafe Jefferson

Runner Up Fremin’s Food

Best Mexican Food:

Winner: El Paso Mexican Grill

Second Place: El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant

Runner Up: Tampico Restaurant New Iberia

Runner Up: El Mexicano

Best Mixed Drink:

Winner: Quarter Tavern

Second Place: Acadiana Daiquiri Depot

Runner Up: Pelicans On the Bayou

Best Overall Restaurant:

Winner: Jane's Seafood & Chinese Restaurant

Second Place: Pelicans On the Bayou

Runner Up: Preservation Bar & Grill

Best Pizza:

Winner: Paradise pizza:

Second Place: Pizza Hut

Runner Up: Papa John's Pizza

Best Plate Lunch:

Winner: Pelicans On the Bayou

Second Place: Fremin's Food

Runner Up: Simoneaud's Grocery & Market

Best Po' Boy:

Winner: Bon Creole

Second Place: Pelicans On the Bayou

Runner Up: Duffy's Diner

Best Restaurant for a Romantic Date:

Winner: Mr. Lester's Steakhouse

Second Place: Preservation Bar & Grill

Runner Up: Cafe Jefferson

Best Restaurant Service:

Winner: Jane's Seafood & Chinese Restaurant

Second Place: Pelicans On the Bayou

Runner Up: St. John Restaurant

Runner Up: Mr. Lester's Steakhouse

Runner UpPreservation Bar & Grill

Runner Up: El Paso Mexican Grill

Runner Up: Bon Creole

Runner Up: Landry's Cajun, Seafood & Steakhouse

Runner Up: Shawarma guys New Iberia

Runner Up: El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant

Runner Up: El Mexicano

Runner Up: Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Runner Up: Forest Restaurant

Best Salad:

Winner: Caribbean Ice Company

Second Place: Pelicans On the Bayou

Runner Up: Bon Creole

Runner Up: Cafe Jefferson

Runner Up: Rouses Market

Best Sandwich:

Winner: Duffy's Diner

Second Place: Subway

Runner Up: LA Pizza Mia

Best Seafood:

Winner: Jane's Seafood & Chinese Restaurant

Second Place: Pelicans On the Bayou

Runner Up: Bon Creole

Runner Up: Cafe Jefferson

Best Snowball:

Winner: Snowball Factory

Second Place: Cool Scene - New Iberia

Runner Up: Caribbean Ice Company

Best Steak:

Winner: Mr. Lester's Steakhouse

Second Place: St. John Restaurant

Runner Up: Preservation Bar & Grill

Best Sushi:

Winner: Bojangles

Second Place: Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse House & Sushi Bar

Runner Up: Pearl House Restaurant

Runner Up: Rouses Market

Best Wine Selection:

Winner: Bi-Lo Supermarket

Second Place: Rouses Market

Runner Up: Preservation Bar & Grill

Runner Up: Fremin's Food

Runner Up: Pelicans On the Bayou

Runner Up: Mr. Lester's Steakhouse

Home:

Best Electrical Contractor:

Winner: Len's Electrical Services

Second Place: Custom Automated Controls Inc

Runner Up:Migues Electric

Runner Up: Hicks’ electric

Best Furniture Store:

Winner: Foti Furniture

Second Place: Fremin's Furniture

Runner Up: Home Furniture Plus Bedding

Best Garden/Nursery Store:

Winner: Hebert's Garden Center

Second Place: The Landscape Ranch

Runner Up: Lowe's Home Improvement

Best Home Builder/Contractor:

Winner: Meyers Machine & Welding Services

Second Place: Dana Dugas Affordable Homes

Runner Up: Russell Gonsoulin Building Contractor

Runner Up: Randy’s Total Renovations

Best Home Decor Store:

Winner: Hobby Lobby

Second Place: Sweet Interiors

Runner Up: Fremin's Furniture

Runner Up: Lowe's Home Improvement

Best HVAC:

Winner: Duhon's Heating & Cooling Inc

Second Place: Harris Heating and Cooling, LLC

Runner Up: Heberts Heating and Cooling

Best Interior Designer:

Winner: Amy Freeman Domingue

Second Place: Walteen Broussard

Best Lawn Company:

Winner: Oscar Theriot

Second Place: Bus’ lawncare

Runner Up: Elite Lawns LLC

Best Outdoor Equipment:

Winner: Coteau Custom Carts, LLC

Second Place: SAMMY BROUSSARD EQUIPMENT CENTER, I

Runner Up: Lowe's Home Improvement

Runner Up: Southland Engine Co Inc

Best Pest Control:

Winner: Rudy’s Pest Control

Second Place: Community Pest Control

Runner Up: Sugarland Exterminating

Best Plumbing Company:

Winner: Beano's Plumbing

Second Place: Queen City Plumbing Heating

Runner Up: Pipes & Plugs LLC

Best Pool Supply/Builder:

Winner: Cajun Pools & Spas LLC

Second Place: Backyard Oasis Pools & Spas, LLC

Best Roofing Company:

Winner: Southside Roofing

Second Place: Lowe's Home Improvement

Best Tree Service:

Winner: Bob's Tree Preservation

Second Place: Interstate Tree Services

Lifestyle:

Best Bar:

Winner: Quarter Tavern

Second Place: Carabella's Bar

Runner Up: Napoleon's Bar

Best Casino:

Winner: Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel

Second Place: St Martin Truck and Casino Plaza

Best Church:

Winner: Our Saviors

Second Place: St. Peter’s Catholic Church

Runner Up: St. Joseph Church — Loureaville

Best Dance School:

Winner: Franny's School of Dance

Second Place: Studio 84 School of Dance

Runner Up: Elite Dance Force

Best Girl's Night Out:

Winner: Quarter Tavern

Second Place: The Frosted Apron

Runner Up: Pelicans On the Bayou

Runner Up: Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel

Best Golf Course:

Winner: Sugar Oaks Golf Course

Second Place: Cane Row Golf & Turf Club

Runner Up: Le Triomphe Golf & Country Club

Best Health Club:

Winner: Strive Health and Fitness

Second Place: The Gym of New Iberia

Runner Up: Planet Fitness

Runner Up: Dynamic Health Club Inc

Best Local Attraction:

Winner: TABASCO®

Second Place: The Frosted Apron

Runner Up: Shadows-on-the-Teche

Best Local Event:

Winner: Sugar Cane Festival

Second Place: Lydia Cancer Association Cajun Food Fest

Runner Up: A Frosted Christmas (The Frosted Apron and Rip Van Winkle Gardens)

Best Local Product:

Winner: Tabasco

Second Place: Cajun 180 Blendz & Seasonings

Best Place for a First Date:

Winner: Cafe Jefferson

Second Place: Mr. Lester's Steakhouse

Runner Up: Quarter Tavern

Best Place to Take the Kids:

WInner: New Iberia City Park

Second Place: The Frosted Apron

Runner Up: Pelicans On the Bayou

Best Wedding Reception Venue:

Winner: Rip Van Winkle Gardens

Second Place: Manor Facility

Runner Up: Cade Community Center

Professional Services:

Best Accountant:

Winner: Templeton R Perry CPA APAC

Second Place: Castaing Hussey & Lolan LLC

Runner Up: Tax Services, LLC

Best After School Care:

Winner: Barbara’s Day Care New Iberia

Second Place: Gingerbread House

Runner Up: Caneview Elementary School

Best Artist:

Winner: Paul Schexnayder Studio + Gallery

Second Place: David Wattigny

Runner Up: Jennifer Beslin

Best Assisted Living Facility:

Winner: Azalea Estates

Second Place: Garden View

Runner Up: Belle Teche Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, LLC

Best Bartender:

Winner: Nikki Keke Riggs

Second Place: Bonita Mestayer Quarter Tavern

Runner Up: Tori broussard

Best Boat Service/Repair:

Winner: Iberia Outboard & Marine Services

Second Place: Ryan Borel

Runner Up: Ryan Sonnier

Best Chiropractic Clinic:

Winner: Theriot Family Chiropractic Center

Second Place: Rose Chiropractic Clinic

Runner Up: Bryant Medical Group

Runner Up: Clark Integrated Medical Clinics

Best Day Care:

Winner: Barbara’s Day Care

Second Place: Gingerbread House

Runner Up: Cathy's Day Care Center Inc

Best Dentist's Office:

Winner: Babineaux Family Dental

Second Place: John T. Mahoney, DDS

Runner Up: Charpentier Family Dentistry

Best Doctor's Office:

Winner: Dr. Stephen Boudreaux — Legacy Medical Group — Family Medicine

Second Place: Rural Health Clinic

Runner Up: The Physician Practices at Franklin Foundation Hospital

Best Dry Cleaner:

Winner: Rudy's Reliable Cleaners

Second Place: Derouen Cleaners

Best Financial Advisor:

Winner: Janell Rodrigue — New York Life

Second Place: Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Judy Vaughn, AAMS®

Runner Up: Phill Mayeaux

Best Funeral Home:

Winner: Pellerin Funeral Home

Second Place: Evangeline Funeral Home

Runner Up: David Funeral Home

Best Grocery Check-out Service:

Winner: Bi-Lo

Second Place: Rouses Market

Runner Up: Super 1 Foods

Best Hearing Center:

Winner: Acadiana Hearing

Second Place: ENT of Acadiana

Runner Up: Audibel Hearing Healthcare

Best Home Health:

Winner: Home Instead Senior Care

Second Place: Grace Home Health

Runner Up: Acadian HomeCare of New Iberia

Runner Up: Acadian HomeCare of New Iberia

Runner Up: Home Sweet Home Personal Care

Best Hospice:

Winner: Hospice of Acadiana

Second Place: Grace Hospice and Palliative Care

Runner Up: Bridgeway Healthcare & Hospice

Runner Up: Hope Healthcare and Hospice

Best Hospital:

Winner: Iberia Medical Center — North Campus

Second Place: Franklin Foundation Hospital

Runner Up: Iberia Rehab Hospital

Best Insurance Agency:

Winner: Paul Robicheaux - State Farm Insurance Agent

Second Place: Jimmy Champagne: Allstate Insurance

Runner Up: Schwing Insurance

Best Insurance Agent:

Winner: Marlene Luent

Second Place: Jimmy Champagne

Runner Up: Wendy Lacour

Best Landscaper:

Winner: Southern Charm & Landscape New Iberia

Second Place: Stokes Landscaping

Runner Up: Lawns Unlimited

Best Law Firm:

Winner: Haik Minvielle & Grubbs LLP

Second Place: Law Office Of Heather Duhon LLC

Runner Up: Mestayer & Mestayer

Besty Lawyer:

Winner: Eric Haik

Second Place: Natalie Broussard

Runner Up: Heather Duhon

Best Local Band:

Winner: Cajun Company

Second Place: Sideshow

Runner Up: The Band the Cast

Best Non-Profit Organization:

Winner: Lydia Cancer Association Inc

Second Place: Acadiana Hope for a Cure

Runner Up: Hospice of Acadiana, Inc.

Best Nursing Home:

Winner: Maison Teche Nursing Home

Second Place: Belle Teche Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, LLC

Runner Up: Consolata Home

Runner Up: New Iberia Manor North

Best Optometrist:

Winner: Dr. Stephen Landrum

Second Place: Dr. Thomas Curry

Runner Up: Dr. Green

Best Orthodontic Clinic:

Winner: Feldman Orthodontics

Second Place: Dr. Melanie Fowler Orthodontic Studio

Runner Up: Guidry Orthodontics - David Guidry, DDS

Best Pet Boarding:

Winner: Robichaux Veterinary Clinic

Second Place: Dupuy's Animal Hospital

Runner Up: All Creatures Veterinary Hospital

Best Pet Groomer:

Winner: The Groom Room

Second Place: Michelle Blanchard

Runner Up: Cutie Patootie

Best Physical Therapy Clinic:

Winner: Iberia Medical Center

Second Place: Franklin Foundation Hospital

Runner Up: Rehab Xcel

Best Private School:

Winner: St. Edward School

Second Place: Highland Baptist Christian School

Runner Up: Catholic High School

Best Public School:

Winner: New Iberia Senior High School

Second Place: Loreauville High School

Runner Up: Caneview Elementary School

Best Real Estate Company:

Winner: McGeeScott Realty

Second Place: Cindy Herring Real Estate

Runner Up: David H Stiel Jr Agency

Best Realtor:

Winner: Lisa Lourd

Second Place: Rebekah Mcgee

Runner Up: Rachel Segura

Best Tattoo/Piercing Parlor:

Winner: Snake Bayou Tattoos

Second Place: Amy Jacobs Permanent Cosmetics

Runner Up: Sinners Ink

Best Vet Clinic:

Winner: Robichaux Veterinary Clinic

Second Place: All Creatures Veterinary Hospital

Runner Up: Acadiana Pet Spa

Best Veterinarian:

Winner: lonnie robichaux

Second Place: Dr. Shannon Gonsoulin

Runner Up: Eric White

Retail:

Best Accessories:

Winner: All About You

Second Place: The Blue Butterfly Boutique

Best Antique Store:

Winner: Taunt Na Na's Flea Market

Second Place: Sweet Caroline Antiques

Best Apparel Store:

Winner: All About You

Second Place: Susan’s

Runner Up: Southern Sass

Runner Up: Magnolia Lane

Runner Up: Ricki's Clothing Store

Best Appliance Store:

Winner: Magic Video Appliances and Electronics

Second Place: A & A Appliance Center

Runner Up: Lowe's Home Improvement

Best Auto Accessories:

Winner: Rim Pros of New Iberia

Second Place: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Runner Up: Charlie's Auto Worx, LLC

Best Auto Body Shop:

Winner: Gordy's Paint & Body

Second Place: A&A Body Shop

Runner Up: Master Mechanics Of New Iberia

Best Auto Dealer for New Cars:

Winner: Musson Patout Buick GMC

Second Place: J. P. Thibodeaux Honda

Runner Up: Arceneaux Ford

Best Auto Dealer for Used Cars:

Winner: Musson-Patout Automotive Group

Second Place: J.P. Thibodeaux Automotive

Runner Up: Arceneaux Ford

Best Auto Mechanic:

Winner: Tyler Barras

Second Place: steve trahan

Runner Up: Gerald Provost

Runner Up: Kenny Colden

Best Auto Repair Shop:

Winner: Don's Auto Air & Radiator

Second Place: J.P. Thibodeaux Automotive

Runner Up: Arceneaux Ford

Best Auto Sales Person:

Winner: Damien LaBiche

Second Place: Travis McMath

Runner Up: Rebecca Hulin

Best Bakery:

Winner: Guidry's Cake Shop

Second Place: Fudge-IT

Runner Up: Meche's Donuts

Runner Up: LeJeune's Bakery Inc.

Best Bank:

Winner: Community First Bank

Second Place: IBERIABANK

Runner Up: Regions Bank

Runner Up: Chase Bank

Runner Up: First National Bank

Runner Up: Hancock Whitney Bank

Best Boat Dealership:

Winner: Iberia Outboard & Marine Services

Second Place: Himel Marine Sales

Best Car Wash:

Winner: Get Wet Car Wash

Second Place: Sassy Suds

Best Florist:

Winner: Glenn’s Flower Box

Second Place: Breaux's Flowers

Runner Up: A Gallery of Flowers

Runner Up: Fabian's For Flowers

Best Gift Store:

Winner: All About You

Second Place: Glenn’s Flower Box

Runner Up: Texadas Jewelry And Gifts

Best Grocery Store:

Winner: Bi-Lo Supermarket

Second Place: Rouses Market

Runner Up: Fremin's Food

Best Jewelry Store: 

Winner: Allain's Jewelry

Second Place: Texadas Jewelry And Gifts

Runner Up: Armentor Jewelers

Best Optical Shop:

Winner: Iberia Vision Center

Second Place: Evangeline Optical

Runner Place: Walmart Vision & Glasses

Best Pharmacy:

Winner: L & M Pharmacy

Second Place: Soileau's Pharmacy

Runner Place: Walmart Neighborhood Market

Best Place to Buy Children's Clothes:

Winner: For the Little Ones

Second Place: All About You

Runner Up: Something Besides Laundry

Best Place to Buy Meat:

Winner: Legnon's Boucherie

Second Place: Bi-Lo Supermarket

Runner Up: Rouses Market

Runner Up: Fremin's Food

Runner Up: Super 1 Foods

Best Western Wear:

Winner: Gulotta's

Special Overall Awards:

Best Customer Service:

Winner: Robichaux Veterinary Clinic

Second Place: Duhon's Heating & Cooling Inc

Runner Up: Dr Mahoney’s office

Best Local Business:

Winner: Pelicans On the Bayou

Second Place: The Frosted Apron

Runner Up: John T. Mahoney, DDS

Best New Business:

Winner: Chick-fil-A Lagniappe Village

Second Place: BLOOM Salon

Runner Up: Hobby Lobby

Runner Up: Glenn’s Flower Box

Runner Up: Tilly and Company

Best Place to Work:

Winner: John T. Mahoney, DDS

Second Place: Maison Teche Nursing Home

Runner Up: Franklin Foundation Hospital

Runner Up: Iberia Outboard & Marine Services

Most Unique Business:

Winner: The Frosted Apron

Second Place: Butter on the bayou

Runner Up: Queen City sign Gypsies

Tags

Load comments