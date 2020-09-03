The following are the Best of The Teche 2020 Winners
Beauty:
Best Massage Therapist:
Winner: Brooke Comeaux
Second Place: Stacy Pellerin
Runner Up: Lindsay Sonnier
Best Nail Salon:
Winner: Linda's Nails
Second Place: Spa Almaz
Runner Up: Alex's Nail Salon
Best Personal Trainer:
Winner: Lisa Migues
Second Place: Kallie Landry
Runner Up: Mary Shield
Best Salon/Barber Shop:
Winner: Southern Grace Salon and Extensions bar
Second Place: The Downtown Salon
Runner Up: Salon Perdue
Runner Up:Vice Barber Shop
Best Spa:
Winner: Spa Almaz
Second Place: Strip Bar Waxing Salon
Runner Up: The Spa
Best Stylist/Colorist:
Winner: Candice Louviere
Second Place: Brandi Fitch
Runner Up: Krystal Broussard
Runner Up: Lisa Harris
Runner Up: Sam “Chip” Culotta IV
Best Tanning Salon:
Winner: Total Body Concepts
Second Place: Spa Almaz
Runner Up: Laci Capritto (Skin So Bronze)
Food and Drink:
Best Adult Happy Hour:
Winner: Quarter Tavern
Second Place: Jane's Seafood & Chinese Restaurant
Runner Up: El Paso Mexican Grill
Runner Up: Napoleon's Bar
Best Appetizers:
Winner: Janes
Second Place: Pelicans On the Bayou
Runner Up: Bojangles Sushi
Best Asian Food:
Winner: Jane's Seafood & Chinese Restaurant
Second Place: Golden Wok Chinese Buffet
Runner Up: Kim's Chinese Foods
Best Beer Selection:
Winner: Bi-Lo Supermarket
Second Place: Rouses Market
Runner Up: Quarter Tavern
Best Boiled Crawfish:
Winner: Jane's Seafood & Chinese Restaurant
Second Place: Snack N'Go
Runner Up: Pelicans On the Bayou
Best Boudin:
Winner: Legnon's Boucherie:
Second Place: Billeaud's Too
Runner Up: Boudin Brothers in Lydia
Runner Up: G & M Meat Market
Best Breakfast/Brunch:
Winner: Victor's Cafeteria
Second Place: McDonald's
Runner Up: Port Quick Shop
Best Buffet:
Winner: Golden Wok Chinese Buffet
Second Place: Landry's Cajun, Seafood & Steakhouse
Runner Up: Kim's Chinese Foods
Best Caterer:
Winner: CATERING BY SANDY
Second Place: Pelicans On the Bayou
Runner Up: Art Of Eating
Best Chef:
Winner: MATT INDEST — PRESERVATION BAR
Second Place: Derek weisz
Runner Up: Rebecca Holleman
Best Coffee House:
Winner: CC's Coffee House
Second Place: Cooper Street Coffee
Runner Up: Starbucks
Best Cracklins:
Winner: Legnon's Boucherie
Second Place: Billeaud's Too
Runner Up: Fremin's Food
Best Dessert:
Winner: Guidry's Cake Shop
Second Place: Fudge-IT
Runner Up: Cafe Jefferson
Runner Up: Bon Creole
Runner: Sonic Drive-In
Best Donut:
Winner: Meche's Donuts
Second Place: Cajun Glaze Donuts
Runner Up: Hot donuts & kolaches
Best Food Truck:
Winner: Nels creole connection
Second Place: Blanchard's Barbeque
Runner Up: Rice Kings
Best French Bread:
Winner: LeJeune's Bakery Inc.
Second Place: Rouses Market
Best Fried Chicken:
Winner: Duffy's Diner
Second Place: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
Runner Up: Krispy Krunchy Chicken
Frozen Drink:
Winner: Doyle's Drive Thru Daiquris
Second Place: Acadiana Daiquiri Depot
Runner Up: Pelicans On the Bayou
Runner Up: TJ's Daiquiri Depot
Runner Up: El Paso Mexican Grill
Best Gumbo:
Winner: Bon Creole
Second Place: Pelicans On the Bayou
Runner Up: Cafe Jefferson
Best Hamburger:
Winner: A-Bear's Diner
Second Place: Caribbean Ice Company
Runner Up: Pelicans On the Bayou
Best Home-Cooked Meals:
Winner: Victor's Cafeteria
Second Place: Anointed Soul Food
Runner Up: Pelicans On the Bayou
Runner Up: Fremin's Food
Best Hot Dogs:
Winner: Cool Scene - New Iberia
Second Place: Duffy's Diner
Runner Up:Pelicans On the Bayou
Best Ice Cream:
Winner: Marble Slab Creamery
Second Place: Baskin-Robbins
Runner Up: Fudge It
Runner Up: Caribbean Ice Company
Best Kids Menu:
Winner: Duffy's Diner
Second Place: Pelicans On the Bayou
Runner Up: McDonald's
Best Kingcake:
Winner: Meche's Donuts
Second Place: Fremin's Food
Runner Up: Rouses Market
Runner Up: Bi-Lo Supermarket
Best Lunch Spot:
WInner: Bon Creole
Second Place: Pelicans On the Bayou
Runner Up: Duffy's Diner
Runner Up: Cafe Jefferson
Runner Up Fremin’s Food
Best Mexican Food:
Winner: El Paso Mexican Grill
Second Place: El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
Runner Up: Tampico Restaurant New Iberia
Runner Up: El Mexicano
Best Mixed Drink:
Winner: Quarter Tavern
Second Place: Acadiana Daiquiri Depot
Runner Up: Pelicans On the Bayou
Best Overall Restaurant:
Winner: Jane's Seafood & Chinese Restaurant
Second Place: Pelicans On the Bayou
Runner Up: Preservation Bar & Grill
Best Pizza:
Winner: Paradise pizza:
Second Place: Pizza Hut
Runner Up: Papa John's Pizza
Best Plate Lunch:
Winner: Pelicans On the Bayou
Second Place: Fremin's Food
Runner Up: Simoneaud's Grocery & Market
Best Po' Boy:
Winner: Bon Creole
Second Place: Pelicans On the Bayou
Runner Up: Duffy's Diner
Best Restaurant for a Romantic Date:
Winner: Mr. Lester's Steakhouse
Second Place: Preservation Bar & Grill
Runner Up: Cafe Jefferson
Best Restaurant Service:
Winner: Jane's Seafood & Chinese Restaurant
Second Place: Pelicans On the Bayou
Runner Up: St. John Restaurant
Runner Up: Mr. Lester's Steakhouse
Runner UpPreservation Bar & Grill
Runner Up: El Paso Mexican Grill
Runner Up: Bon Creole
Runner Up: Landry's Cajun, Seafood & Steakhouse
Runner Up: Shawarma guys New Iberia
Runner Up: El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
Runner Up: El Mexicano
Runner Up: Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Runner Up: Forest Restaurant
Best Salad:
Winner: Caribbean Ice Company
Second Place: Pelicans On the Bayou
Runner Up: Bon Creole
Runner Up: Cafe Jefferson
Runner Up: Rouses Market
Best Sandwich:
Winner: Duffy's Diner
Second Place: Subway
Runner Up: LA Pizza Mia
Best Seafood:
Winner: Jane's Seafood & Chinese Restaurant
Second Place: Pelicans On the Bayou
Runner Up: Bon Creole
Runner Up: Cafe Jefferson
Best Snowball:
Winner: Snowball Factory
Second Place: Cool Scene - New Iberia
Runner Up: Caribbean Ice Company
Best Steak:
Winner: Mr. Lester's Steakhouse
Second Place: St. John Restaurant
Runner Up: Preservation Bar & Grill
Best Sushi:
Winner: Bojangles
Second Place: Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse House & Sushi Bar
Runner Up: Pearl House Restaurant
Runner Up: Rouses Market
Best Wine Selection:
Winner: Bi-Lo Supermarket
Second Place: Rouses Market
Runner Up: Preservation Bar & Grill
Runner Up: Fremin's Food
Runner Up: Pelicans On the Bayou
Runner Up: Mr. Lester's Steakhouse
Home:
Best Electrical Contractor:
Winner: Len's Electrical Services
Second Place: Custom Automated Controls Inc
Runner Up:Migues Electric
Runner Up: Hicks’ electric
Best Furniture Store:
Winner: Foti Furniture
Second Place: Fremin's Furniture
Runner Up: Home Furniture Plus Bedding
Best Garden/Nursery Store:
Winner: Hebert's Garden Center
Second Place: The Landscape Ranch
Runner Up: Lowe's Home Improvement
Best Home Builder/Contractor:
Winner: Meyers Machine & Welding Services
Second Place: Dana Dugas Affordable Homes
Runner Up: Russell Gonsoulin Building Contractor
Runner Up: Randy’s Total Renovations
Best Home Decor Store:
Winner: Hobby Lobby
Second Place: Sweet Interiors
Runner Up: Fremin's Furniture
Runner Up: Lowe's Home Improvement
Best HVAC:
Winner: Duhon's Heating & Cooling Inc
Second Place: Harris Heating and Cooling, LLC
Runner Up: Heberts Heating and Cooling
Best Interior Designer:
Winner: Amy Freeman Domingue
Second Place: Walteen Broussard
Best Lawn Company:
Winner: Oscar Theriot
Second Place: Bus’ lawncare
Runner Up: Elite Lawns LLC
Best Outdoor Equipment:
Winner: Coteau Custom Carts, LLC
Second Place: SAMMY BROUSSARD EQUIPMENT CENTER, I
Runner Up: Lowe's Home Improvement
Runner Up: Southland Engine Co Inc
Best Pest Control:
Winner: Rudy’s Pest Control
Second Place: Community Pest Control
Runner Up: Sugarland Exterminating
Best Plumbing Company:
Winner: Beano's Plumbing
Second Place: Queen City Plumbing Heating
Runner Up: Pipes & Plugs LLC
Best Pool Supply/Builder:
Winner: Cajun Pools & Spas LLC
Second Place: Backyard Oasis Pools & Spas, LLC
Best Roofing Company:
Winner: Southside Roofing
Second Place: Lowe's Home Improvement
Best Tree Service:
Winner: Bob's Tree Preservation
Second Place: Interstate Tree Services
Lifestyle:
Best Bar:
Winner: Quarter Tavern
Second Place: Carabella's Bar
Runner Up: Napoleon's Bar
Best Casino:
Winner: Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel
Second Place: St Martin Truck and Casino Plaza
Best Church:
Winner: Our Saviors
Second Place: St. Peter’s Catholic Church
Runner Up: St. Joseph Church — Loureaville
Best Dance School:
Winner: Franny's School of Dance
Second Place: Studio 84 School of Dance
Runner Up: Elite Dance Force
Best Girl's Night Out:
Winner: Quarter Tavern
Second Place: The Frosted Apron
Runner Up: Pelicans On the Bayou
Runner Up: Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel
Best Golf Course:
Winner: Sugar Oaks Golf Course
Second Place: Cane Row Golf & Turf Club
Runner Up: Le Triomphe Golf & Country Club
Best Health Club:
Winner: Strive Health and Fitness
Second Place: The Gym of New Iberia
Runner Up: Planet Fitness
Runner Up: Dynamic Health Club Inc
Best Local Attraction:
Winner: TABASCO®
Second Place: The Frosted Apron
Runner Up: Shadows-on-the-Teche
Best Local Event:
Winner: Sugar Cane Festival
Second Place: Lydia Cancer Association Cajun Food Fest
Runner Up: A Frosted Christmas (The Frosted Apron and Rip Van Winkle Gardens)
Best Local Product:
Winner: Tabasco
Second Place: Cajun 180 Blendz & Seasonings
Best Place for a First Date:
Winner: Cafe Jefferson
Second Place: Mr. Lester's Steakhouse
Runner Up: Quarter Tavern
Best Place to Take the Kids:
WInner: New Iberia City Park
Second Place: The Frosted Apron
Runner Up: Pelicans On the Bayou
Best Wedding Reception Venue:
Winner: Rip Van Winkle Gardens
Second Place: Manor Facility
Runner Up: Cade Community Center
Professional Services:
Best Accountant:
Winner: Templeton R Perry CPA APAC
Second Place: Castaing Hussey & Lolan LLC
Runner Up: Tax Services, LLC
Best After School Care:
Winner: Barbara’s Day Care New Iberia
Second Place: Gingerbread House
Runner Up: Caneview Elementary School
Best Artist:
Winner: Paul Schexnayder Studio + Gallery
Second Place: David Wattigny
Runner Up: Jennifer Beslin
Best Assisted Living Facility:
Winner: Azalea Estates
Second Place: Garden View
Runner Up: Belle Teche Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, LLC
Best Bartender:
Winner: Nikki Keke Riggs
Second Place: Bonita Mestayer Quarter Tavern
Runner Up: Tori broussard
Best Boat Service/Repair:
Winner: Iberia Outboard & Marine Services
Second Place: Ryan Borel
Runner Up: Ryan Sonnier
Best Chiropractic Clinic:
Winner: Theriot Family Chiropractic Center
Second Place: Rose Chiropractic Clinic
Runner Up: Bryant Medical Group
Runner Up: Clark Integrated Medical Clinics
Best Day Care:
Winner: Barbara’s Day Care
Second Place: Gingerbread House
Runner Up: Cathy's Day Care Center Inc
Best Dentist's Office:
Winner: Babineaux Family Dental
Second Place: John T. Mahoney, DDS
Runner Up: Charpentier Family Dentistry
Best Doctor's Office:
Winner: Dr. Stephen Boudreaux — Legacy Medical Group — Family Medicine
Second Place: Rural Health Clinic
Runner Up: The Physician Practices at Franklin Foundation Hospital
Best Dry Cleaner:
Winner: Rudy's Reliable Cleaners
Second Place: Derouen Cleaners
Best Financial Advisor:
Winner: Janell Rodrigue — New York Life
Second Place: Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Judy Vaughn, AAMS®
Runner Up: Phill Mayeaux
Best Funeral Home:
Winner: Pellerin Funeral Home
Second Place: Evangeline Funeral Home
Runner Up: David Funeral Home
Best Grocery Check-out Service:
Winner: Bi-Lo
Second Place: Rouses Market
Runner Up: Super 1 Foods
Best Hearing Center:
Winner: Acadiana Hearing
Second Place: ENT of Acadiana
Runner Up: Audibel Hearing Healthcare
Best Home Health:
Winner: Home Instead Senior Care
Second Place: Grace Home Health
Runner Up: Acadian HomeCare of New Iberia
Runner Up: Acadian HomeCare of New Iberia
Runner Up: Home Sweet Home Personal Care
Best Hospice:
Winner: Hospice of Acadiana
Second Place: Grace Hospice and Palliative Care
Runner Up: Bridgeway Healthcare & Hospice
Runner Up: Hope Healthcare and Hospice
Best Hospital:
Winner: Iberia Medical Center — North Campus
Second Place: Franklin Foundation Hospital
Runner Up: Iberia Rehab Hospital
Best Insurance Agency:
Winner: Paul Robicheaux - State Farm Insurance Agent
Second Place: Jimmy Champagne: Allstate Insurance
Runner Up: Schwing Insurance
Best Insurance Agent:
Winner: Marlene Luent
Second Place: Jimmy Champagne
Runner Up: Wendy Lacour
Best Landscaper:
Winner: Southern Charm & Landscape New Iberia
Second Place: Stokes Landscaping
Runner Up: Lawns Unlimited
Best Law Firm:
Winner: Haik Minvielle & Grubbs LLP
Second Place: Law Office Of Heather Duhon LLC
Runner Up: Mestayer & Mestayer
Besty Lawyer:
Winner: Eric Haik
Second Place: Natalie Broussard
Runner Up: Heather Duhon
Best Local Band:
Winner: Cajun Company
Second Place: Sideshow
Runner Up: The Band the Cast
Best Non-Profit Organization:
Winner: Lydia Cancer Association Inc
Second Place: Acadiana Hope for a Cure
Runner Up: Hospice of Acadiana, Inc.
Best Nursing Home:
Winner: Maison Teche Nursing Home
Second Place: Belle Teche Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, LLC
Runner Up: Consolata Home
Runner Up: New Iberia Manor North
Best Optometrist:
Winner: Dr. Stephen Landrum
Second Place: Dr. Thomas Curry
Runner Up: Dr. Green
Best Orthodontic Clinic:
Winner: Feldman Orthodontics
Second Place: Dr. Melanie Fowler Orthodontic Studio
Runner Up: Guidry Orthodontics - David Guidry, DDS
Best Pet Boarding:
Winner: Robichaux Veterinary Clinic
Second Place: Dupuy's Animal Hospital
Runner Up: All Creatures Veterinary Hospital
Best Pet Groomer:
Winner: The Groom Room
Second Place: Michelle Blanchard
Runner Up: Cutie Patootie
Best Physical Therapy Clinic:
Winner: Iberia Medical Center
Second Place: Franklin Foundation Hospital
Runner Up: Rehab Xcel
Best Private School:
Winner: St. Edward School
Second Place: Highland Baptist Christian School
Runner Up: Catholic High School
Best Public School:
Winner: New Iberia Senior High School
Second Place: Loreauville High School
Runner Up: Caneview Elementary School
Best Real Estate Company:
Winner: McGeeScott Realty
Second Place: Cindy Herring Real Estate
Runner Up: David H Stiel Jr Agency
Best Realtor:
Winner: Lisa Lourd
Second Place: Rebekah Mcgee
Runner Up: Rachel Segura
Best Tattoo/Piercing Parlor:
Winner: Snake Bayou Tattoos
Second Place: Amy Jacobs Permanent Cosmetics
Runner Up: Sinners Ink
Best Vet Clinic:
Winner: Robichaux Veterinary Clinic
Second Place: All Creatures Veterinary Hospital
Runner Up: Acadiana Pet Spa
Best Veterinarian:
Winner: lonnie robichaux
Second Place: Dr. Shannon Gonsoulin
Runner Up: Eric White
Retail:
Best Accessories:
Winner: All About You
Second Place: The Blue Butterfly Boutique
Best Antique Store:
Winner: Taunt Na Na's Flea Market
Second Place: Sweet Caroline Antiques
Best Apparel Store:
Winner: All About You
Second Place: Susan’s
Runner Up: Southern Sass
Runner Up: Magnolia Lane
Runner Up: Ricki's Clothing Store
Best Appliance Store:
Winner: Magic Video Appliances and Electronics
Second Place: A & A Appliance Center
Runner Up: Lowe's Home Improvement
Best Auto Accessories:
Winner: Rim Pros of New Iberia
Second Place: O'Reilly Auto Parts
Runner Up: Charlie's Auto Worx, LLC
Best Auto Body Shop:
Winner: Gordy's Paint & Body
Second Place: A&A Body Shop
Runner Up: Master Mechanics Of New Iberia
Best Auto Dealer for New Cars:
Winner: Musson Patout Buick GMC
Second Place: J. P. Thibodeaux Honda
Runner Up: Arceneaux Ford
Best Auto Dealer for Used Cars:
Winner: Musson-Patout Automotive Group
Second Place: J.P. Thibodeaux Automotive
Runner Up: Arceneaux Ford
Best Auto Mechanic:
Winner: Tyler Barras
Second Place: steve trahan
Runner Up: Gerald Provost
Runner Up: Kenny Colden
Best Auto Repair Shop:
Winner: Don's Auto Air & Radiator
Second Place: J.P. Thibodeaux Automotive
Runner Up: Arceneaux Ford
Best Auto Sales Person:
Winner: Damien LaBiche
Second Place: Travis McMath
Runner Up: Rebecca Hulin
Best Bakery:
Winner: Guidry's Cake Shop
Second Place: Fudge-IT
Runner Up: Meche's Donuts
Runner Up: LeJeune's Bakery Inc.
Best Bank:
Winner: Community First Bank
Second Place: IBERIABANK
Runner Up: Regions Bank
Runner Up: Chase Bank
Runner Up: First National Bank
Runner Up: Hancock Whitney Bank
Best Boat Dealership:
Winner: Iberia Outboard & Marine Services
Second Place: Himel Marine Sales
Best Car Wash:
Winner: Get Wet Car Wash
Second Place: Sassy Suds
Best Florist:
Winner: Glenn’s Flower Box
Second Place: Breaux's Flowers
Runner Up: A Gallery of Flowers
Runner Up: Fabian's For Flowers
Best Gift Store:
Winner: All About You
Second Place: Glenn’s Flower Box
Runner Up: Texadas Jewelry And Gifts
Best Grocery Store:
Winner: Bi-Lo Supermarket
Second Place: Rouses Market
Runner Up: Fremin's Food
Best Jewelry Store:
Winner: Allain's Jewelry
Second Place: Texadas Jewelry And Gifts
Runner Up: Armentor Jewelers
Best Optical Shop:
Winner: Iberia Vision Center
Second Place: Evangeline Optical
Runner Place: Walmart Vision & Glasses
Best Pharmacy:
Winner: L & M Pharmacy
Second Place: Soileau's Pharmacy
Runner Place: Walmart Neighborhood Market
Best Place to Buy Children's Clothes:
Winner: For the Little Ones
Second Place: All About You
Runner Up: Something Besides Laundry
Best Place to Buy Meat:
Winner: Legnon's Boucherie
Second Place: Bi-Lo Supermarket
Runner Up: Rouses Market
Runner Up: Fremin's Food
Runner Up: Super 1 Foods
Best Western Wear:
Winner: Gulotta's
Special Overall Awards:
Best Customer Service:
Winner: Robichaux Veterinary Clinic
Second Place: Duhon's Heating & Cooling Inc
Runner Up: Dr Mahoney’s office
Best Local Business:
Winner: Pelicans On the Bayou
Second Place: The Frosted Apron
Runner Up: John T. Mahoney, DDS
Best New Business:
Winner: Chick-fil-A Lagniappe Village
Second Place: BLOOM Salon
Runner Up: Hobby Lobby
Runner Up: Glenn’s Flower Box
Runner Up: Tilly and Company
Best Place to Work:
Winner: John T. Mahoney, DDS
Second Place: Maison Teche Nursing Home
Runner Up: Franklin Foundation Hospital
Runner Up: Iberia Outboard & Marine Services
Most Unique Business:
Winner: The Frosted Apron
Second Place: Butter on the bayou
Runner Up: Queen City sign Gypsies