Azalea GC Beautification Award for September

Azalea Garden Club presented the Iberia Beautification Award for September to Flo and Leo Fremin of 1315 S. Iberia St. The Fremins have lived at the home since 1963 and Mr. Fremin, who is 91 years old, enjoys selecting different plants for each season. Graced by majestic live oak trees, the yard contains a variety of seasonal plants including coleus, angelonia, dusty miller, dwarf Mexican petunia, croton, sunpatiens, ti plants, lantana, purslane, azalea, firecracker, butterfly plant, and mandevilla vines. The Azalea Garden Club is a member of District III, Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc., and National Garden Clubs Inc.
Welcome, Guest
-
My Account
- My Account
- Dashboard
- Profile
- Saved items
- Logout