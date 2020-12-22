The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver of an all terrain vehicle for reckless operation of a vehicle following a chase with an Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputy Sunday.
According to a prepared statement, an IPSO deputy observed two ATVs on Patoutville Road driving recklessly by passing vehicles and cane trucks when one of the ATVs crashed.
The deputy allegedly observed the unknown driver jumping onto the second bike and taking off and fleeing the scene west on Patoutville Road.
The deputy followed the ATV with lights and sirens, according to the statement, but the ATV driver refused to stop.
The driver and the bike were later located at the 4800 block of Guillot Road. The driver, identified as Devontre Henderson, 22, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest by flight, reckless operation and off-road vehicle on the roadway.
He was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail without incident.
“This has been an ongoing problem within the parish,” Sheriff Tommy Romero said in the statement. “Iberia Parish Deputies are addressing issues with regards to these vehicles on the roadway, as well as confronting issues local sugar farmers have regarding these vehicles trespassing on private property. Those individuals not obeying the law will be charged accordingly.”