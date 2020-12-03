When she has a break, if at all, Mary Thibodeaux of New Iberia enjoys being with her husband and two dogs. As a full time cook, Thibodeaux runs her own business, Laissez Faire Foods, where she makes her own unique soups. But when she’s not in the kitchen you can find Thibodeaux outdoors.
What do you like doing when you’re away from work?
Spending time with my husband and our two dogs. We don’t have children, we have fur babies and we like to go camping when the weather is nice. We also like to go canoeing, just stuff outdoors. We love to be outdoors.
What do you enjoy about camping?
Usually we live to do primitive camping, mostly tents, that was our big thing for years. But I have to be honest, we’ve gotten older so we have bad backs. My husband is a master carpenter, so he has his aches and pains.
Our goal right now is to get an RV and start camping that way. We just love being out in nature. I miss it, after doing landscaping for 20 years.
Why did you get into landscaping?
You know, it’s weird. I was always into plants and I can remember being 4 years old and it would fascinate me because we would go into the yard and there would be hundreds of plants and my mom could name all of them. I was like wow that was so cool. And I love the design aspect and the creativity and going into it with a blank canvas and making something beautiful for years to come.
What kind of dogs do you have?
We have two rescue dogs. We have an 80-pound American bulldog and on the opposite end of the spectrum, we have an 8-pound mixed breed. They are crazy together but they love each other. I love that open love. They are always picking me up. They are always waiting for you when you get home. Happy tails.
What’s one thing you enjoy cooking the most?
I don’t know if there is one thing but I make myself constantly learn about food from other cultures. I love Italian food and I love Asian food. I’m always pushing myself to learn flavor combinations, explore other cultures.
I don’t know. I cook a lot of food, trying to master them. Like trying to cook the perfect steak. Stuff like that.
I cook a lot of gumbo, both for my family and to sell. I just really love cooking everything. I really don’t have a favorite thing, honestly.