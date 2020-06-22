Sorry, an error occurred.
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 22, 2020 @ 8:14 pm
sdf sef
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Copyright © 1997-The Daily Iberian • 124 E Main St, New Iberia, LA 70560 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us |
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.