IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 16
Sheala Presley, 35, 1621 David Drive, Jeanerette. Theft of a motor vehicle.
Dana Lopez Jr., 32, 912 Yvonne St. Failure to appear.
Roger Charles Reed, 42, 610 Ambassador W. Lemelle. Aggravated second degree battery.
Martin Bryan Robertson, 33, 4274 Hwy. 83, Jeanerette. Aggravated flight from an officer, vehicle approaching intersection, drivers license suspended, resisting by refusing to identify, resisting arrest by flight, failure to obtain sex offender identification, two holds for another agency, failure to appear, violation of probation.
Tray Joseph Alexander, 22, 324 Center St. Domestic abuse battery.
Eugene E. James, 27, 708 Dubois St. Failure to appear, possession of stolen things.
Kansanti McGuire, 28, 1110 Walton St. Failure to appear.
OCTOBER 17
Angela Lynn Dupuy, 51, 1112 E. Main St. Two counts violation of probation, failure to appear.
Jacqueline Ann Duhon, 57, 4405 Old LA 25. Theft of goods over $500, identity theft.
Dwayne Dawante Alfred, 22, 707 Jasmine St. Two counts theft, entry/remaining after forbidden, resisting an officer, criminal trespassing.
Shannon Clavelle, 47, 312 E. Martin Luther King Road, Charenton. Aggravated second degree burglary.
Julian Theriot, 50, 213 Deare St. Aggravated battery.
OCTOBER 18
Gaston Patrick Grow, 32, no address given. Failure to appear, felony carrying illegal weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Amanda B. Dartez, 43, 2510 Youngsville Hwy., Youngsville. Theft.
Curley Chevalier Jr., 54, 1052 Anderson St. Disturbing the peace, resisting arrest by violence.
Kayla Inez Pope, 31, 5001 Autumn St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
OCTOBER 19
Jody Ryan Louviere, 33, 8707 Cynthia Drive, Youngsville. Schedule II drugs, possession of schedule I - marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, bike lights/reflectors.
Jaleshia Renee Butler, 29, 614 Yvonne St. Two counts failure to appear, probation violation.
Alexis R. Doucette, 24, 921 Vermillion Square. Failure to appear.
David Wayne Landry, 43, 1413 Troy Road. Stalking, aggravated assault.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
OCTOBER 23
Rodney Manuel, 53, Clark St., Franklin. Theft of goods under $500, simple criminal damage to property.
Ronnie Boatman Jr., 42, Pine St., Franklin. Criminal trespassing, possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana, failure to appear.
Gerald Dupas, 34, Iberia St., Franklin. Criminal trespassing, possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana - second offense.
OCTOBER 25
Tyric Trufant, 51, Anderson St., Franklin. Four counts attempted second degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
Joaquin Alexis, 36, Anderson St., Franklin. Four counts attempted second degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.