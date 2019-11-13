IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 4
Jonathan Joseph Mire, 33, 9203 Lake Peigneur Road. Failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aaron Charles Dugan, 45, 508 Randy Drive. Failure to appear, hold for another agency, resisting an officer, turning signal required, violate registration, driver’s license suspended.
Thomas Gilliam Jr., 55, 740 Hebert. Violation of probation.
Brandon Jamel Crenshaw, 27, 2425 Cromwell Circle, Austin. Failure to appear, hold for another agency.
Harold Mahan, 62, 2813 Railroad Road. Two counts-hold for another agency, failure to appear.
Ryan Patrick Burke, 35, 7217 Lake Peignuer Road. Violation of a protective order.
Kent Charles Pisani, 47, 2118 W. Old Spanish Trail. Failure to appear.
Tayvion Tyerik Guidry, 22, 2111 N. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette. Theft/multiple offender, criminal trespassing.
Calvin Johnson, 47, 704 Twenty Arpent Road. Possession of drug paraphernalia, proceeds derived from drug transactions, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, possession with intent-marijuana over 60 lbs., possession of marijuana-schedule I, turning signal required.
Errale Walker, 17, 800 Myrtis St. Home invasion.
Casey Paul Lamperez, 46, 906 Weeks St. Failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 5
Jessica Marie Hardy, 38, 216 Ed Broussard Road. Failure to appear.
Derrick Wilton Hebert, 41, 804 Jackson Ave., Kaplan. Possession of drugs-schedule IV.
Avery J. Foreman, 31, 1925 E. Milton Ave., Milton. Failure to appear.
Dwight Demon White, 39, 511 Fontelieu St. Domestic abuse battery, simple battery, violation of probation.
Timothy Kendale Brown, 25, 5784 Hwy. 114, Mansura. Operating a vehicle under suspension, speeding.
Shermaine Shante Batiste, 29, 516 Frenzel St. Two counts-failure to appear, possession with intent-schedule I & II, obstruction of justice, violation of controlled dangerous substances law.
Kodd Anthony Huntley, 37, 917 S. Lamar St., Abbeville. Failure to appear.
Brandon Keith Fontenette, 35, 212 Hacker St. Possession with intent-schedule I & IV, three counts possession with intent-schedule II, proceeds derived from drug transactions, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession of legend drugs, turning signal required, parole violation.
Ian Roberts, 29, no address given. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, resisting an officer, violation of a protective order.
Brian Keith Francis Jr., 23, 517 S. Lewis St. Failure to appear.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
NOVEMBER 5
Derrick Hebert, 41, 804 Jackson Ave., Kaplan. Possession of drugs-schedule IV.
Dwight White, 39, 511 Fontelieu Drive. Parole violation, simple battery, domestic abuse battery.
Brandon Fontenette, 35, no address given. Failure to signal 100’ prior, three counts-possession with intent-schedule I, II & IV, possession of legend drugs, proceeds derived from drug transactions, violation of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone law, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances.
Shermaine Batiste, 29, 516 Frenzel St. Possession with intent-schedule I & II, obstruction of justice, violation of controlled dangerous substances law.
Ian Roberts, 29, 507 Daspit Road. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, resisting an officer, violation of protective order.
Brian Francis, 23, 517 S. Lewis St. Head lamps on motor vehicles, operating under suspension.
NOVEMBER 6
Lisa Aucoin, 60, 5501 Leona Drive. Theft, battery on a police officer.
NOVEMBER 7
Wendell Lavine, 22, 114 Crofton St. Theft.
James Jackson, 53, 424 Bank St. Theft, criminal trespassing, open container in vehicle, resisting arrest by flight.
Rontrivia Alexis, 27, 502 W. Admiral Doyle. Improper lane usage, failure to signal, two counts-possession with intent-schedule I, monies derived from drug transactions, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, possession of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile.
Ronnie Hurst, 40, 702 St. Paul Lane, Jeanerette. Possession of drugs-schedule I, resisting an officer.
Douglas Martin, 45, 1125 Jane St. Possession of legend drugs.
NOVEMBER 8
Shannon Chandler, 38, 614 Compton St. Issuing worthless checks.
Clarence Moore, 27, 938 Lynn Circle. Illegal carrying of a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal carrying of a firearm in a school zone.
Brandon Davis, 23, 610 MLK Drive, Abbeville. Illegal carrying of a firearm, resisting an officer, illegal carrying of a firearm in a school zone, possession of a legend drug, possession of drugs-schedule I & II, failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 9
Tony Poirrier, 55, 607 Quence Drive. Third-driving while intoxicated, careless operation, operating a vehicle under suspension.
Brianna McCoy, 25, 900 Mississippi St. No driver’s license in possession.
Skyland Washington, 31, 1039 Harrison St. Two counts-possession of drugs-schedule II & IV, possession of controlled dangerous substances in a school zone, possession of a stolen firearm.
Sabrina Gibson, 26, 101 S. Corrine St. Remaining after forbidden, attempted theft.
Douglas Martin, 45, no address given. Disturbing the peace by intoxication, simple assault.
Emanuel Barnes, 33, 2808 W. Pinhook, Lafayette. Possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile, suspended driver’s license.
Allen Smith, 48, 730 Mixon St. Second-driving while intoxicated, stop sign violation.
William Walker, 33, no address given. Remaining after forbidden.
Kendall Smith, 34, 3607 Confection Drive. Theft, criminal damage to property.
NOVEMBER 10
Jennifer Dubea, 30, no address given. Theft, possession of drugs-schedule IV.
Johanna Angelle, 18, 1425 Anderson St. Theft, resisting an officer.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
NOVEMBER 8
Deondrick Butler, 24, Ninth Street, Franklin. Aggravated assault with a firearm, simple battery.
NOVEMBER 9
Tasha Soprano, 39, Oakdale Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.