CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT

The following were booked into the city jail:

MAY 16

Reginald Brown, 56, Joe White Street, Charenton. Reckless operation, driver not licensed.

MAY 23

Stacey Grubb, 39, Iberia Street, Franklin. Criminal trespassing.

MAY 25

Jordan Istre, 30, Oneida Street, Charenton. Domestic abuse.

MAY 29

Brittely Baptist, 27, Silver Street, New Iberia. Simple battery, criminal damage to property.

Bridgett Jackson, 28, Welch Lane, Franklin. Criminal damage to property, probation and parole warrant.

MAY 31

Troy Estelle, 50, Carla Court, New Iberia. Possession of drug paraphernalia.

JUNE 7

Geraldine Sifuentes, 54, Lacy Street, Franklin. Theft.

JUNE 10

Scott Louviere, 35, Irish Bend Road, Franklin. Criminal trespassing, violation of a protective order.

