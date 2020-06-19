CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
MAY 16
Reginald Brown, 56, Joe White Street, Charenton. Reckless operation, driver not licensed.
MAY 23
Stacey Grubb, 39, Iberia Street, Franklin. Criminal trespassing.
MAY 25
Jordan Istre, 30, Oneida Street, Charenton. Domestic abuse.
MAY 29
Brittely Baptist, 27, Silver Street, New Iberia. Simple battery, criminal damage to property.
Bridgett Jackson, 28, Welch Lane, Franklin. Criminal damage to property, probation and parole warrant.
MAY 31
Troy Estelle, 50, Carla Court, New Iberia. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
JUNE 7
Geraldine Sifuentes, 54, Lacy Street, Franklin. Theft.
JUNE 10
Scott Louviere, 35, Irish Bend Road, Franklin. Criminal trespassing, violation of a protective order.