IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 14
Jason James Knatt Jr., 23, 1010 N. Main St., Loreauville. Two counts domestic abuse battery.
Brianlajiah Nicole Hill, 22, 900 Mississippi St. Aggravated assault, entry/remaining after forbidden, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.
FEBRUARY 15
Jeffery James Fusilier, 63, no address given. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Pierre Francois Edwards, 31, 1201 St. Jude St. Felony carrying an illegal weapon.
FEBRUARY 16
Devan Joseph McGruder, 23, 501 Darby Lane. Illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Trait John Gaspard, 29, 5012 Rutten Rill Road. Second degree battery.
Douglas Mario Martin, 47, 107 Pecan Grove Drive, Scott. Failure to appear.
Ken Jones, 37, 1003 Mississippi St. Failure to appear, possession with intent - schedule I, resisting an officer, second or subsequent offenses, speeding, intentional littering prohibited, obstruction of justice, non-resident vehicle used for business, aggravated flight from officer.
FEBRUARY 17
Bryant Maturin, 32, 1003 Shelton Ave. Illegal use of a weapon, felony carrying an illegal weapon, obstruction of justice.
Cleveland Ayro, 35, 5815 Cromwell Drive. Second degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal possession of stolen firearms, felony carrying an illegal weapon, attempted armed robbery, battery of a correctional officer, hold for another agency.
FEBRUARY 18
Travinski Travon Narcisse, 29, 111 Sunset Drive, Lafayette. Failure to appear.
Abel Garcia-Deleon, 22, 820 Center St. Hold for another agency.
Steven Joseph Viator Sr., 35, 511 S. Young St., Abbeville. Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Marshall Blanchard, 26, 5206 Norris Road. Failure to appear, domestic abuse - child endangerment, interfering with duties, unauthorized use of a movable, criminal damage to property by defacing with graffiti, driver’s license suspended, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment.
Roger Austin Hight, 23, 906 S. Iberia St. Distribution schedule I narcotic, schedule IV drugs, schedule I drugs, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, violation of controlled dangerous substance law, firearm in free zone-notice-signs, possession/dealing firearm with obliterated identification number.
FEBRUARY 19
Lionel Williams Gilton, 49, 4010 Melancon Road. Domestic abuse - strangulation.
Jeremy Paul Owens, 38, 4207 Loreauville Road. Failure to appear.
DAvon Darvel Eugene Sr., 34, 305 Bachert St., Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Stephanie Michelle Boudreaux, 43, 6487 Hwy. 1, Belle Rose. Hold for another agency.
Ricky James Boudreaux Jr., 33, 5015 Altab Drive. Failure to appear, two counts domestic abuse - aggravated assault, aggravated assault, domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Celia Raye Brisson, 35, 238 Pollard Ave. Schedule II drugs.
Tylon C. Schaubert, 23, 2609 Old Jeanerette Road. Second degree battery.