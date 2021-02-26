IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 1
Jamie Lynn Trosclair, 38, 4010 Melancon Road. Three counts failure to appear, two counts theft.
Ty Joseph Chauvin, 23, 185 Chauvin Road, Franklin. Possession of marijuana over 200 grams, reckless operation of a vehicle, no seat belt in use law.
Tony Alexander Acosta-Aguilar, 41, Honduras. Hold for another agency.
Chante Doris Johnson, 21, 205 Hortense St. Probation violation.
FEBRUARY 2
Ruth Alexa Dominque, 50, 324 E. Broussard Road. Librs/immovable structures, failure to appear, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of stolen things.
Wilfred Wright, 72, 1405 Corrine St. Simple criminal damage under $500.
FEBRUARY 3
Antonia Recinos, 28, 3512 Patout Burns Road, Jeanerette. Driving while intoxicated, driver not licensed.
Jason John Breaux, 40, 1204 Park Ave. Schedule II drugs, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia.
FEBRUARY 4
Haywood Tony Migues, 67, 314 Front St. Forgery, Injuring public records, malfeasance in office.
Gavin Guillot, 20, 5003 Bens Circle. Carnal knowledge of a juvenile, possession of schedule I - marijuana, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of minor under 17, contributing to delinquency of a juvenile.
Martin Joseph Leonard, 33, 610 Amb. Lemelle. Schedule II drugs.
Johnny Lee Davis, 37, 101 Rue DeGravelle Road. Domestic abuse - child endangerment, interfering with duties.
FEBRUARY 5
Ryan Michael Dauphine, 21, 5714 Bull Island Road. Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel Omar Garcia-Mejia, 53, 5001 Neil Ave., New Orleans. Hold for another agency.
Gwendolen Denise Richard, 35, 6805 Fremin Road. Possession of stolen property over $500.
Celia Raye Brisson, 35, 518 Emmeline St. Schedule II drugs.
Tylon C. Schaubert, 23, 2609 Old Jeanerette Road. Two counts second degree battery.
Brennon Richard Lopez, 26, 2501 Segura Road. simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
FEBRUARY 18
Ashlee Miller, 40, Pine St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Gary Jones, 53, Ibert St., Franklin. Criminal trespassing, theft of a package.
FEBRUARY 19
Lee Butler, 54, Tiger Lane, Franklin. Aggravated arson, seven counts attempted second degree murder, second degree injuring public records, contraband in a penal institution.
Eric Dennis, 35, Tiger Lane, Franklin. Seven counts attempted second degree murder, second degree injuring public records, contraband in a penal institution, aggravated arson.
Desmond Parker, 18, Eckart Drive, New Iberia. Possession of schedule I narcotics, obstruction of justice, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, five counts principal to attempted second degree murder.
FEBRUARY 20
Kearney Jackson Jr., 31, West Ibert St., Franklin. Simple criminal damage to property.
Meagan Glover, 31, Sterling Road, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
Taeleisha Jackson, 27, Sterling Road, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
FEBRUARY 21
Agnus Lightner-White, 31, Joan Drive, Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana, possession of schedule III narcotics, suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronald Lumpkin, 44, Railroad Ave., Franklin. Disturbing the peace.
Genevia Dauphine, 35, Easy St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace.