IBERIA PARISH ’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
July 26
Aljenisha Dashan Curley, 26, 2814 Jerome Rd. Domestic abuse - battery.
Kondrick King, 44, 905 Lombard St. Failure to appear, registration of sex offenders and second or subsequent offenses.
Scott Russell Carter, 38, 1210 Eden St. Possession with intent to distribute schedule I drug.
Erik Garza, 28, 3009 Daffold , Mcallen, Texas. Battery of a police officer.
Cornell Redford Glover, 59, 611 Maumas St.Exploitation of the infirmed and theft (items valued at $0 - $500).
Joseph Romero, 44, 4805 Avery Island Rd. Domestic abuse battery and battery of a dating partner.
Micheal Ceaser, 41, 205 Martin Luther King St, Baldwin. Flight from an officer - aggravated, general speed law, driving on divided highways and driver must be licensed.
JULY 27
Jiles Michael Landry, 27, 208 N Dooley St, Delcambre. Failure to appear, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts - schedule III, penalties, prohibited acts-poss of drug paraphernalia, domestic abuse battery, possession with intent to distribute schedule 1,simple possession schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession - schedule IV and manufacture/ distribution - schedule IV.
Dillion Horton, 27, 317 Coteau Holme Rd, Loreauville. Failure to appear.
Brant Marcel Eldridge, 38, 5904 North Side Rd. Operating while intoxicated - first offense and reckless operation of a vehicle.
Dustin Boutte, 37, 7804 Jeromy Dr. Failure to appear - issuance of arrest warrant and probation violation.
Gilberto Cruz-ramirez, 20, 7100 Leleux Rd, New Iberia. Possession of marijuana w/intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance and display of plate.
Ronald James Bernard, 19, 908 Henshaw St, New Iberia. Possession with intent to distribute schedule 1, sale, distribution or possession of legend drugs and trespassing.
Leroy Herbert, 42, No Address. Simple possession schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession - schedule II narcotics, command to disperse who may give failure to comply and prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard James Jones, 45, 316 E Etienne Rd, Maurice. Two counts failure to appear.
July 28
Roberto Hernandez-Madina, 39, 1961 Alton Rd#1406, Birmingham, Alabama. Warrant - generic.
Bryan Bourque, 40, No Address. Parole violation.
Mark James Montgomery, 48, 1504 Felicity St, Abbeville. Violation of protective order and misrepresentation during booking.
July 29
Rodney Jame Alexis, 58, 821 Henkle St, Jeanerette. Second degree battery and simple assault.
Dustin James George, 36, 203 Wayne St. Three counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated, unlawful refusal to submit to chemical test and operating a vehicle while under suspension.
Jeremy Hamilton Watterson, 36, 7802 Kayla Dr. Aggravated flight from officer - refuse to give name/id, atv on roadway w/juvenile passenger and illegal possession of stolen things.
Justin Lee Griffin, 34, 4658 Bayside Rd., Chauvin. Possession with intent to distribute schedule I, number system - proper display on watercraft, possession - schedule II narcotics, prohibited acts-poss of drug paraphernalia and possession firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance.
John Adam Verret, 38, 123 Orange St, Dulac. Possession - schedule II narcotics, possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon, possession firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance and prohibited acts-poss of drug paraphernalia.
July 30
Javien Devon Demochet, 29, 411 Sterling St, Breaux Bridge. Four counts failure to appear.
Travis Colbert, 41, 411 Pratt Dr. Failure to appear.
Mindy Lou Castille, 33, 6360 grand prairie , ville platte. domestic abuse - battery.
Donald Ardon, 48, 1514 Parrot Lane. Domestic abuse - battery.
August 1
Jude Michael Camacho Sr., 39, 132 alameda st. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation aggravated assault and child endangerment/domestic abuse.
Brooks Anthony Boudoin, 34, 3716 Sugamill Rd, New Iberia. Failure to appear.
August 2
Erin Renee Horton, 30, 4502 Camo Dr. Domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery, simple burglary(theft from a motor vehicle) and home invasion.
Valerie Broussard, 55, 242 Woodrow St. Bank fraud, and heft ($500-$999).
Carrol James Vital, 55, 1126 Fulton St. Manufacture; distribution; pwitd--schedule II narcotics.
Marcus Dwayne Robertson, 33, 131 Hebert St. Aggravated second degree battery.
August 3
Marcus Christopher Landry,23, 1573 Gary Dr, Breaux Bridge. Failure to appear.
Pranetter Ann Gardner,58, 203 Fontelieu Dr #2. Endangerment/domestic abuse.
August 4
Nicholas Joseph Francis Jr., 18, 111 fortier circle , jeanerette.poss/deal firearms obliterated number/mark, possession firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance, simple possession scheduleI controlled dangerous substance and warrant;out of parish.
Brent Kyle Henry, 40, 2400 Agnes Broussard. Possession - schedule ii narcotics and prohibited acts-poss of drug paraphernalia.
Horace Williams, 42, 404 Harriet st. Aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
August 5
Tiequin Daymore Allen Sr., 22, 5901 E Highway 90 #5. Possession - schedule II narcotics, aggravated flight from officer - refuse to give name/id and driver must be licensed.
Lilei June Landry, 18, 5901 E Hwy 90 #5. Obstruction of justice.
Troy Anthony Primeaux, 56, 4214 Pamaleen Rd. Failure to appear and issuance of arrest warrant.
Chandler Lionel Williams, 20, 308 Victory Dr. Terrorizing, illegal carrying of a weapon and simple possession schedule I controlled dangerous substances.
August 6
Paul Henry Demouchet, 58, 617 Center St. Indecent behavior with juveniles.
Gaston Patrick Grow, 33, 4105 Jefferson Island Rd #2. Failure to appear, possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon AND aggravated assault with a firearm.
August 7
David Merrill Jr., 62, 301 Caroline St. Operating while intoxicated; first offense, obedience to signal indicating approach of train and ignoring stop sign.
Dennis Joseph Porrier Jr., 28, 5407 Bull Island Rd.Failure to appear, illegal possession of stolen things, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, flight from an officer - aggravated, aggravated obstruct of a highway of commercghway of commerce, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer and expired drivers license drivers license.
Miguel Cruz, 40, 616 Weeks St. Operating while intoxicated; third offense and limitations on backing.
August 8
Johnathan Adam Maturin, 28, 703 Creighton Broussard. Child endangerment/domestic abuse, simple battery.
Clesma Courvell, 58, 611 Janine St, Youngsville. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Loure Marie Sigure, 35, 1010 West End Dr. Three counts failure to appear.
August 9
Aaron Lance Carter, 26, 105 Moss St, Lafayette. Warrant - generic.
Michael Wade Mcfarland, 66, 1209 Oil Center Drive #1. Aggravated battery.
Tranisa Tranea Hopes ,29, 5775 Atlantic Ave, Baton Rouge. Failure to appear; issuance of arrest warrant.
Dillion Brandon Tabb, 29, No Address. Entry or remain in places after forbidden, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, resisting a police officer with force or violence and public bribery.
Jarett Delcambre, 27, 1615 Bradley Ln,. Failure to appear; issuance of arrest warrant, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and simple criminal damage to property.
August 10
Dustin Christopher Camacho, 35, 2611 Railroad Rd. Violation of protective order, first degree rape/aggravated rape, false impri sonment; offender armed w/weapon, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary and violation of protective order.
Cody Guidry, 27, 2020 Graceland Av, Abbeville. Warrant;out of parish.
David Nelson Collins, 21, 415 Wilson St#7, Lafayette. Contempt of court.
Garrett Celestine, 66, 312 Haig St, Lafayette. Molestation of a juvenile.
August 11
Shakira Dashay Williams, 28, 815 Julia St, New Iberia. Home invasion and aggravated battery.
Jody Blaine Weber, 20, 7677 Cooks Landing , Ventress. Third degree rape.
Kenneth Dwayne Rudd, 45, 719 W Division St, Jennings. Two counts warrants - generic.
August 12
Joseph Emery Menard, 45, 217 Helen St, Lafayette. Warrant - generic.
August 13
Kenderrick Thompson, 24 2413 First St, Jeanerette. Second degree battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm or carrying concealed.
August 14
Shannon Jude Viator, 49, 1331 Weeks. Aggravated burglary (reported as a burglary), theft of a motor vehicle and illegal possession of stolen things.
August 15
Corey Michael Maturin, 40, 504 C Romero Rd. Simple burglary.
August 16
Eric J. Colson, 47, 1018 Coteau Holmes Ln, St Martinville. Possession - schedule II narcotics, prohibited acts -possession of drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle while license is suspended, ignoring stop sign and failure to appear.
Joshua B. Scherer, 36, W 2500 W Congress St St, Lafayette. Theft of a motor vehicle.
Jaymes Mckenzie Grant, 28, 5701 Cromwell Dr. Aggravated second degree battery,false imprisonment and domestic abuse battery.
August 17
Quincy Demone Matthews, 32, 1914 Georgia St, Jeanerette. Possession firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of a weapon, carrying firearm on school property, possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute schedule 1.
August 18
Jacob David Smith, 29, 5020 La Premiere Dr, Maurice. Flight from an officer - aggravated, possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon, resisting an officer, warrant - generic, criminal trespass/trespassing of real passing of real property, when lighted lamps are required, ignoring stop sign, expired license plate, motor vehicle inspection law, insurance required on vehicle , general speed law, simple criminal damage to property, no drivers license, no drivers license in possession and parole violation.
Joshua Ryan Barr, 38, 600-2 L’dubois Rd, Houma. Warrant - generic.
Daylon Deondrick Alexander, 21, E Hyciathn St, St Martinville. Warrant - generic.
Kendal Jerome Hunt, 33, 1212 Angie St. Domestic abuse battery, warrant - generic and failure to appear.
August 19
Tikisha Sam, 44, 505 Pellerin St, Jeanerette. Aggravated assault and simple battery.
Gregory Paul Wesley, 49, 441 Provost St, Jeanerette. Child endangerment/domestic abuse.
Jeffery Tyrone Yeggins, 23, 441 Provost St, Jeanerette. Child endangerment/domestic abuse.
Quinton Pierre, 30, 607 Elmore St, St Martinville. Simple criminal damage to property $500, resisting a police officer with force or violence and three counts of warrant out of parish.
Brian Anthony Porter, 54, 100 W Santa Clara St#14. Second degree murder.
August 20
Michelle Renee Duhon, 39, 09615 La Hwy 343 , Abbeville. Domestic abuse battery.
Justin Lee Hoeber, 41, 3711 Redwood Dr. Possession - schedule II narcotics,illegal possession of stolen things $0 - $300, marijuana - simple possession, prohibited acts-poss of drug paraphernalia, possession fire possession firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance, second or subsequent offenses and domestic abuse battery buse battery.
Jay Bradford Daniels, 35, 1815 Adeline Dr. Illegal possession of stolen things, possession - schedule ii narcotics, prohibited acts-poss of drug paraphernalia.
August 21
David Rene Frederick, 46, 129 Emma St. Theft--valued at $1,000 less than $5,000, reckless operation of a vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, trespassing, three counts failure to appear and aggravated assault.
Billy Joseph Menard, 49, 6609 Youngsville Hw#Lt 2, Youngsville. Operating while intoxicated.
August 22
Rodaire Joseph Alexis, 36, 900 Mississippi St.Simple possession schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon, possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed, violations of controlled dangerous and illegal use controlled dangerous substances/mius substances/minor.
August 23
August 24
Orlando Montgomery, 27, 114 June St, Lafayette. Domestic abuse battery and simple robbery.
James Lee Boggess, 36, 1103 Eden St. Warrant - generic.
Jacob Bryan, 25, No Address. Simple burglary/burglary.
Quavondlon Jacob, 22, 338 Deare Lot E1 St. Illegal carrying of a weapon, resisting an officer, possession with intent to distribute schedule I, possession firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance and obstruction of justice.
Joseph Badeaux Jr., 40, 513 Dore Alley. Unauthorized use of a movable and flight from an officer.
Patrick Roberts, 42, 1714 New Horizon Dr#150. Probation violation, disturbing the peace and simple assault.
David Soileau, 37, 401 W Vine St, Washington. Violation of protective order and contempt of court.
Christopher Moore, 34, 700 Walton St#7. Possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon, (14:95.2)carrying firearm on school property.
August 25
Dessie Stringfellow, 45, 4 Leonce Theriot Rd. Operating while intoxicated; first offense, insurance--proof of within vehicle and obstruction public passages.
James Robinson Jr., 27, 3606 L. Theriot Rd #3. Failure to appear; issuance of arrest warrant and domestic abuse battery.
August 26
Deshawn Smith, 38, 1102 Graceland Av, Abbeville. Warrant - generic.
Terrance Landry, 33, 1019 11th St, Lake Charles. Warrant - generic.
Michael Deshawn Maxie, 30, 424 Bank Ave. Obscenity.
Bobby Joe Mincey, 29, 150 Orchard Brook Dr#411, Gainesville, Georgia. Warrant - generic.
Tyler Cressonie, 35, 14092 Bert Allen Rd, Gonzalas. Battery of a dating partner, home invasion, theft $500-$999, theft of a motor vehicle, simple criminal damage to property and identity theft.
August 27
Colby James Kading, 31, 604 E Santa Clara St. Probation violation.
Korey William Dzuris, 32, 139 Ozark Dr, Church Point. Illegal possession of stolen things $0 - $300 and two counts warrant - generic.
August 28
Brycelin Maturin, 26, 1004 Crestwell St. Home invasion and child endangerment/domestic abuse.
August 30
Rocky Gros, 39, 1215 Armenco. Aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon.
Kalib Joseph Windus, 21, 105 Craig St. Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image and obstruction of justice.
August 31
Patrick Lee Borgerson, 39, 4201 Darnall Rd, Lydia. Possession - schedule ii narcotics and pedestrians on highways.
Skyler Ray Courville, 28, 326 Guilbeau Rd#116, Lafayette. Possession - schedule ii narcotics and theft (items valued at $0 - $500).
Shawn Michael Babrbin, 35, 4411 K&K Dr, New Iberia. Aggravated obstruct of a highway of commerce and simple burglary.
Qwavohn Arkel Lewis, 19, 900 Mississippi St #99. Attempted first degree murder.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
September 3
Caleb Ra’shawn Givens, 20, Gibson. Failure to appear.
William A. Leblanc, 66, Belle Chasse, Open container.
Herbert Jermaine Brown, 38, Morgan City. Possession of marijuana.
September 4
Jessica Smith, 35, Bayou Vista. Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Damien Aurelius Hale, 31, Franklin. Disturbing the peace-intoxicated.
Dontrell Dequincy Williams, 27, Patterson. Driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
September 5
Roney Alex Suazo-Soto, 26, Morgan City. Driving on roadway laned for traffic, drivers must be licensed and driving while intoxicated.
September 5
Beryl B. Bove, 63, Franklin. Disturbing the peace-intoxicated.
Taylor Winborne, 20, Gilbert. Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Damien Aurelius Hale, 31, Franklin. Disturbing the peace-intoxicated, resisting a police officer with force or violence, battery on a police officer and domestic abuse aggravated assault, simple battery of the infirmed and warrant for the charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoids.
September 6
Rachel Hebert, 36, Westwego. Driving under suspension.
Jameon Jontae Jack, 39, Franklin. Turning movements and required signals,open container, driving while intoxicated and failure to appear.
Clifton Tardy, 71, Franklin. Careless operation and driving while intoxicated.
September 7
John Anthony Grasso Jr., 38, Houma. Reckless operation no accident, open container, driving while intoxicated, resisting an officer by flight and hit and run.
Anthony Joseph Beard, 45, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Akeem Jamel Mayer, 24, Houma. Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Fitzgerald Tardy, 57, Franklin. Driving on roadway laned for traffic, driving while intoxicated, resisting an officer by flight, littering, driving under suspension, open container, turning movements and required signals and resisting arrest or officer.
Mahalia Marie Tardy, 59, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by language, interfering with a law enforcement investigation, resisting an officer by giving false information and resisting arrest or officer.
Kimberly Marie Jones, 31, Morgan City. Aggravated battery of a dating partner-child endangerment law and on a warrant for failure to appear.
September 8
Corey David Delatte, 29, Morgan City. Disturbance and unauthorized entry of a dwelling.
Danielle B. Billiot, 29, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Darian Dwayne Dwyer, 25, Charenton. Improper lane usage, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
September 9
Kizzy Ann Rice, 44, Houma. Possession of marijuana.
Corey Lee Percle, 41, Morgan City. Domestic abuse battery and disturbing the peace-violent and tumultuous manner.
Ahtajday Phillips, 19, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Jude Benjamin, 46, New Iberia. Improper display of license plates, driving under suspension, and no seat belt.
September 10
Jason Joseph Olivier, 39, Berwick. Burglary-simple, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of legend drug without prescription and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Reggie P. James, 41, Houma. Driving on roadway laned for traffic and possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Wade Woods Jr., 36, Franklin. Possession of methamphetamines, no insurance and switched license plate/stolen license plate.
Rondrick Adam Pierre, 26, Baldwin, LA, was arrested on September 10, 2021, at 1:27 pm for driving under suspension.
Patricia Clark, 65, Amelia. Reckless operation with accident.
September 11
Peter John Roberts, 45, Berwick. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Aquinndus Kiwan Humphrey, 26, Morgan City. Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Joseph Olivier, 39, Berwick. Warrant for possession of schedule III drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail has not been set.
Trivaughn D. Rudolph, 29, Franklin. Illegal carrying of a weapon.
September 12
April James, 35, Franklin. Turning movements and required signals, open container, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Annie Gloria Lively, 29, Jeanerettee. IPSO warrant for cyberstalking.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
September 1
Andrew Franklin, Jr., 56, of Elliot Dr., Lockport. Charge of battery on a dating partner.
September 7
Tariq Perry, 21, Willow St., Franklin. Warrant.
September 11
Gerald Dupas, 35, Iberia St., Franklin. Battery of a dating partner.