IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
Iberia Parish Arrest Reports
APRIL 21
Jade Jules Rogers, 34, Grassy Mere #3, Avery Island. Failure to appear, schedule II drugs, librs/immovable structures, attempted auto theft over $500, possession of stolen things, theft of a motor vehicle, theft, simple criminal damage under $500.
Joshua Jude Boutte, 38, 150 Granger St., Loreauville. Attempted aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a firearm. Illegal possession of stolen firearms, simple battery, simple and aggravated escape.
Donna Marie Guillory, 33, 2401 NW Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette. Theft of goods over $500, theft, simple criminal damage under $500.
Jerami James Segura, 32, 4602 Wagaspack Road. Failure to appear, aggravated battery.
Monica Denise Pickett-Mitchell, 48, 1108 Samuel St., Franklin. Bank fraud, theft.
Shannon J. Collette, 36, 1517 Montagne St. Failure to appear, ecstasy possession.
Darrell James Cormier, 41, 613 Louise St. Aggravated battery, theft.
Charley Edward Davis, 63, 2003 Ed Provost Road. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance – schedule I.
Antoine Joseph Mitchell Jr., 39, 317 W. Dale St. Possession of a stolen auto over $500, violation of protective order.
Bradley Venturto, 24, 1518 Anderson St. Simple criminal damage $500 to $50,000.
Jarason Provost, 19, 303 Julia St. Possession with intent – schedule I, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, proper signal to turn.
APRIL 23
Charles Dean Graves Sr., 55, 136-1/2 Center St. Simple battery, two counts simple criminal damage under $500, open burning prohibited.
Chad Douglas Comeaux, 44, 110 Bob St. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
APRIL 24
Stacy Leet Burnett, 37, 116 Camie Lane, Franklin. Possession of a controlled dangerous substances – schedule I, possession of a controlled dangerous substances – schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Robert Moore, 33, 700 Walton St. Battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, criminal trespassing.
APRIL 25
Stacy Stevens, 51, 314 Halphen St. Schedule II drugs.
Edinson Suarez-Castrillion, 34, 505 Wiltz St. Driving while intoxicated – first offense, proper control of vehicle, open alcohol container in vehicle, motor vehicle needs two headlamps, drive not licensed.
Shawn Kirk Clavelle, 24, 401 Ira St., Jeanerette. Terrorizing, illegal use of a weapon.
Ian Paul Bouton, 26, 5012 Hwy. 90 E. Domestic abuse – child endangerment.
APRIL 26
Alisha Rena Nevels, 35, 1714 New Horizons Drive. Child desertion, improper supervision of minor.
Homer J. Wilson, 34, 206 Esperanza Road, Auburndale, Floria. Schedule II drugs, possession of schedule I – marijuana, switched license plate.
Edward John Bahwell Jr., 40, 515 Domingues St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
APRIL 27
Zoe Chantell Hebert, 18, 2618 Teche Lake Canal. Illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of schedule I – marijuana, possession with intent – schedule IV, poss of firearm with controlled dangerous substances.
Jacob Thomas, 20, 703 N. Lewis St. Illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of schedule I – marijuana, possession with intent – schedule IV, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, third degree robbery, theft of a firearm, theft.
Rena Wilson, 42, 133 Nini Road, Morgan City. Theft of a motor vehicle, two counts violation of probation.
Ivy Bernard Green, 45, 402 St. John St. Possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession of firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery, schedule IV drugs, possession of legend drugs, possession of a controlled dangerous substance – schedule I, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, firearm in free zone/notice/signs.
Abdul Mahammad Tate, 26, 616 Cypremort St., Jeanerette. Aggravated assault with a firearm, felony carrying illegal weapon, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal tinting of a window, probation violation.
APRIL 28
Cameron Matthew Decuir, 19, 111 Ashwood Drive. Schedule IV drugs, possession of schedule I – marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, proper control of a vehicle.
Kenneth Wayne Marshall, 56, no address given. Hold for another agency.
Ryan Joseph Sonnier, 30. no address given. Simply burglary of an inhabited dwelling, carjacking, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Davondra Tyreese Louis, 22, 630 Breaux Alley. Possession with intent – schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances.
Aaron Wills Bell, 46, 626 Louise St. Schedule II drugs, open alcohol container in vehicle, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
JUNE 4
Travis Mack, 42, Blakesley St., Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, failure to appear.
JUNE 9
Mark Conner, 42, Kellers Lane, Franklin. Criminal mischief.