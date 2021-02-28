IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 3
Antonia Recinos, 28, 3512 Patout Burns Road, Jeanerette. Driving while intoxicated, driver not licensed.
Jason John Breaux, 40, 1204 Park Ave. Schedule II drugs, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia.
FEBRUARY 4
Haywood Tony Migues, 67, 314 Front St. Forgery, Injuring public records, malfeasance in office.
Gavin Guillot, 20, 5003 Bens Circle. Carnal knowledge of a juvenile, possession of schedule I - marijuana, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of minor under 17, contributing to delinquency of a juvenile.
Martin Joseph Leonard, 33, 610 Amb. Lemelle. Schedule II drugs.
Johnny Lee Davis, 37, 101 Rue DeGravelle Road. Domestic abuse - child endangerment, interfering with duties.
FEBRUARY 5
Ryan Michael Dauphine, 21, 5714 Bull Island Road. Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel Omar Garcia-Mejia, 53, 5001 Neil Ave., New Orleans. Hold for another agency.
Gwendolen Denise Richard, 35, 6805 Fremin Road. Possession of stolen property over $500.
Celia Raye Brisson, 35, 518 Emmeline St. Schedule II drugs.
Tylon C. Schaubert, 23, 2609 Old Jeanerette Road. Two counts second degree battery.
Brennon Richard Lopez, 26, 2501 Segura Road. simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
FEBRUARY 6
Milton James Archangel, 32, 823 Fulton St. Aggravated battery.
Brain Joseph Bourque, 30, 812 E. Third St., Kaplan. Sex offender failure to notify of address change, off road vehicle on roadway, resisting an officer, no safety helmet on motorcycle.
Noah James Viator Jr., 21, 5106 Ben Circle. Domestic abuse battery.
Amy Elizabeth Hayes, 38, no address given. Resisting a police officer with force, criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia.
FEBRUARY 7
Ralph Ernest Tucker, 58, 108 Windy South, Abbeville. Driving while intoxicated - third offense, driver’s license suspended, proper control of a vehicle.
Raeann Lawrence, 39, 600 Mixon St. Two counts failure to appear, hold for another agency.
Emily Anne Declouet, 24, 600 McIlhenny St. Schedule II drugs, possession of a controlled dangerous substance - schedule I, possession of schedule I - marijuana, possession of legend drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, principal to simple burglary.
Victor Wayne Rivoire, 59, 216 Austin Road. Violation of protective order.
FEBRUARY 8
James Carroll Trantor, 38, 304 Chevis St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Jason Raymond Jones, 41, 1007 Mississippi St. Domestic abuse battery, attempted simple burglary, harassing phone calls.
Michael Roy Sereal, 33, 502 Admiral Doyle Drive. Registration of sex offenders, aggravated kidnapping of a child.
Vernon Charles Viator, 55, 112 Countryside Drive, Youngsville. Schedule III drugs, schedule I drugs, two counts schedule II drugs, possession with intent - schedule IV drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tina Berrios, 46, 1024 Walton St. Forgery, failure to appear.
David Cormier Jr., 40, 1106 Hopkins St. Aggravated battery.
Kendell Smokie Thompson, 41, 834 Wilson, Jeanerette. Four counts criminal neglect of family.
Daquintin Leroy Peoples, 26, 1006 Peggy St. Possession of methadone, possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, domestic abuse - strangulation, domestic abuse - child endangerment, four counts failure to appear.
Byron Lee Hogan, 34, 427 Domingue St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Freddy Martinez-Pacheco, 32, Mexico. Hold for another agency.
Augustin Vizcarondo, 64, 2350 Toddville Road, Charlotte. Hold for another agency.
FEBRUARY 9
Laura Flores, 52, 613 Sidney Blanchard Road. Theft over $500.
Celline Thibodeaux, 29, 303 Marybeth St., Loreauville. Theft of goods over $500.
Janet Irvin, 37, 103 Remy, Youngsville. Failure to report a missing child, contributing to delinquency of a juvenile.
Kaitlyn Jolet, 27, 4914 Brian St., Loreauville. Theft over $500.
Aymon Joseph Norman, 34, 105 Amireau Drive, Youngsville. Aggravated assault with a firearm, simple battery.
Lauren Katherine Huckaby, 39, 2801 E. Old Spanish Trail Road. Contempt of court.
Debra Ann Mack, 63, 1509 Dehart Drive. Theft, bank fraud.
Kane Broussard, 22, 408 Bull Tiger Lane. Contempt of court.
A’Collan Va’Shi Phillips, 19, 1505 Dehart Drive. Possession with intent - schedule I, possession with intent - schedule II, possession with intent - schedule IV, felony carrying illegal weapon, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer.
Brandon Keith Fontnett, 36, 1505 Dehart Drive. Parole violation, drive on right if possible, distribution/with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance - schedule I, possession with intent - schedule II, possession with intent - schedule IV, felony carrying illegal weapon, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substances, two counts transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, creation/operation of clandestine lab.
Arriana Marie Phillips, 41, 1505 Dehart Drive. Obstruction of justice.
FEBRUARY 10
Audrey Viator, 36, 4517 Donna Drive. Theft of goods over $500.
David Paul Meyers, 57, no address given. Probation violation.
FEBRUARY 11
Allen Batiste Jr., 52, 2006 Badger Trail. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Joshua Michael Dickerson, 24, 30 Brown Thrasher Court, Richmond Hill. Hold for another agency.
Martin Joseph Leonard, 33, 610 Amb. Lemelle. Librs/immovable structures, possession of schedule I, schedule II drugs.
FEBRUARY 12
Kalem Joseph Romero, 37, 403 Duperior St. Domestic abuse - strangulation, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darren Cox, 34, 315 Guilbeau Road, Lafayette. Attempted manslaughter.
Celia Raye Birsson, 35, 518 Emmeline St. Schedule II drugs.
Brennon Richard Lopez, 26, 2501 Segura Road. Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Brian Paul Cordova, 42, 201 Stephanie Ann St. Driving while intoxicated - third offense.
FEBRUARY 13
Skyler Kane Verret, 21, 6016 Fremin Road. Failure to appear, domestic abuse battery.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 18
Ladaisha Welsh, 23, Jeanerette. Hit and run.
FEBRUARY 19
Bricelon Lamon Martin, 24, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Trent A. Gilbert, 37, Franklin. Driving on roadway laned for traffic, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana.
Gage Allen, 18, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Eternity Bass, 23, Jeanerette. Negligent injuring - first degree vehicular.
FEBRUARY 20
Willie Joseph Johnlouis Jr., 33, Jeanerette. Driving under suspension.
FEBRUARY 22
Brandon Jacoby Rudolph, 35, Baldwin. Driving under suspension.
Logan Michael Parker, 23, Franklin. Failure to signal, no driver’s license on person, possession of marijuana.
FEBRUARY 23
Isis Imani Dapremont, 24, Franklin. Two counts resisting arrest or officer.
Traci Ann Burke, 33, Franklin. Violation of protective orders.
FEBRUARY 24
Cheddrick Domond Roberson, 41, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Bernard Davis Jr., 23, Franklin. Possession of schedule I - marijuana, driving under suspension, careless operation, possession of drug paraphernalia.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
FEBRUARY 22
Charles Brown Jr., 48, Fifth St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
Mitchell Guilbeaux, 26, Pecot St., Franklin. Simple battery, resisting an officer.
FEBRUARY 25
Dylan Carter, 37, Pratt St., New Iberia. Theft.
Ashley Adams, 37, Hwy. 182, Franklin. Failure to appear.