IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 22
David Scott Davis, 58, 3104 Curtis Lane. Illegal use of a weapon, aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated assault of an officer with a firearm, misuse of 911 emergency line.
Malijah Blanchard, 29, 1579 Duchamp Road, Lot 35, Broussard. Second degree battery, hold for another agency.
Justin Michael Woolwine, 22, no address given. Failure to appear, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Murphy D. Green, 35, 2813 E. Old Spanish Trail Road. Domestic abuse - strangulation, domestic abuse - aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery, probation violation.
Celia Raye Brisson, 35, 518 Emmeline St. Possession of schedule I drugs.
Travis Lamont Layne, 34, 318 W. Pershing St. conspiracy to second degree murder, principal to aggravated criminal damage to property, principal to illegal use of weapons.
Amy Elizabeth Hayes, 38, no address given. Failure to appear.
Jada Lynn Landry, 22, 105 Dark Alley. Two counts failure to appear.
JANUARY 23
Willis T. Thibodeaux, 40, 102 S. Sterling St., Lafayette. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance - schedule II, tail lamps, no liability insurance, license plate switched.
Missy Sonnier, 43, 5117 E. Old Jeanerette Road. Aggravated battery, simple criminal damage under $500, domestic abuse - strangulation.
Alton Joseph Verett III, 23, 116 Fenetre St., Scott. Aggravated burglary.
JANUARY 24
Francis Robert, 31, 525 Armentor. Felony carrying illegal weapon, parole violation.
Kocatatie Thompson, 39, 1305 Southport Blvd. Hold for another agency.
Walter Boudoin III, 19, 521 Marmont St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Kalie Monet St. Julien, 26, 707 Buckeye St. Criminal damage to property by defacing with graffiti, simple criminal damage under $500, criminal trespassing.
Hermandrick Malik Harrison, 19, 738 Mixon St. Two counts failure to appear.
Jed Brisson, 38, 518 Emmeline St. Possession of schedule I drugs, hit and run driving, drive on right if possible, expired driver’s license.
Blake Joseph Foco, 28, 7358 Cemetary Hwy., St. Martinville. Violation of protective order, disturbing the peace.
Dezmond Dashawn Lively, 23, 1401 Deer Run St. Failure to appear, resisting an officer.
JANUARY 25
Dudley Paul Malveaux Jr., 67, 621 Margaret St. Schedule II drugs, schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Garnet Marie Collette, 54, 1014 Ann St. Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephen Joseph Carrier Jr., 22, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Two counts failure to appear, possession with intent - schedule II, resisting an officer, turning/required signal, possession of a controlled dangerous substance - schedule I, driver not licensed, second or subsequent offenses, felony carrying illegal weapon, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, illegal possess of stolen firearms.
Dennis Ray Williams, 51, 815 W. Washington St. Four counts failure to appear, driving while intoxicated.
Celina Toucheque, 24, 708 E. Putnam. Failure to appear.
Denzel Autrele Scott, 27, 100 S. Meyers Drive, Lafayette. First degree murder, attempted first degree murder.
Nathan Wayne Lively, 26, 1909 Church St., Jeanerette. Attempted first degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, firearm in a free zone with notice and signs, illegal use of a weapon, two counts of felony carrying an illegal weapon, obstruction of justice.
Steve Richard Duhon, 47, 4416 Old LA 25. Aggravated flight from an officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Sky Michael Leger, 39, 144 Dan St., Cameron. Schedule I drugs, schedule II drugs, second or subsequent offenses, driver’s license suspended, violation of controlled dangerous substances law.
JANUARY 26
Christian Anthony Druilhet, 22, 911 Henshaw Drive. Aggravated criminal damage to property, violation of protective order.
Corey Perro, 46, 624 Mixon St. Simple battery, hold for another agency.
Eunice Marie Norris, 42, 1517 St. Jude Ave. Cruelty to a juvenile, disturbing the peace.
Tommy James Rebert Jr., 26, 1183 Hebert Lane, St. Martinville. Domestic abuse - strangulation, domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Needron Bernard, 35, 2709 Captain Cade Road, Broussard. Domestic abuse - child endangerment, domestic abuse battery.
JANUARY 27
Michael Dwayne Smith, 41, 1101 Canvass Back St., Lake Charles. Hold for another agency.
Randy Hatcher, 42, 602 Aucoin St. Hold for another agency.
Jessica Renee Romero, 29, 618 McDonald St. Unauthorized use of a movable, theft.
Robert Jamal Collins, 25, 900 Mississippi St. Felony carrying illegal weapon, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer, possession of schedule I drugs, pedestrians on highway.
JANUARY 28
Sable Ann Leal, 31, 5531 Bayou Black Drive, Gibson. Hold for another agency.
Mikal Lashaw Prejean, 25, 1021 Muma Wyatt Road, Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Erika Ann Guidry, 36, 111 Banister Court, Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Jorden Ashton Norwood, 25, 1610 Martin Luther King Drive, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Amber Nicole Leblanc, 25, 1814 Castillo Road, Lot B. Possession of schedule I drugs, disturbing the peace, burglary of a pharmacy, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule III drugs.
Raydell Joseph Kennedy, 45, 2713 Junca St., Jeanerette. Driving while intoxicated, turning signal required, registration certificate, open alcohol container in vehicle.
JANUARY 29
Johnny Huntley, 26, 3300 Wall Blvd., Gretna. Hold for another agency.
Hercules Anthony Vincent, 59, 5513 Avery Island Road. Possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, schedule I drugs.
Nicholas John Farmer, 36, no address given. Domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, aggravated assault.
David L. Whatley, 51, 2644 Iroquois St., Baton Rouge. Forgery.
Donna F. Primeaux, 46, 1419 S. Iberia St. Schedule II drugs.
Celia Raye Brisson, 35, 518 Emmeline St. Schedule II drugs.
JANUARY 30
Alexis Ledet Butler, 27, 714 Hebert St. Schedule IV drugs, general speed law, driving roadway laned for traffic, aggravated battery, two counts violation of protective order.
Kimberly Garcia, 32, 1320 Bank St. Schedule IV drugs, schedule I drugs.
Brian Paul Cordova, 42, 201 Stephanie Ann St. Driving while intoxicated - third offense.
Jody A. Maturin, 51, 624 Exey St. Simple battery, hold for another agency.
Dennis Lankop, 31, 26 Bertie St., Alexandria. Failure to appear, hold for another agency.
JANUARY 31
Antoinette Provost, 33, 144 Parker St. Schedule II drugs, possession of schedule I drugs - marijuana, theft, hold for another agency.
Dontavius Davis, 32, 2128 Main St., Jeanerette. Possession of stolen property over $500, disregarding stop/yield signs, motor vehicle inspection sticker expired, vehicle license required, hold for another agency.
Tony Anthony Derouen Jr., 24, 512 Everette St. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 9
Brice Tre Anthony Jones, 26, Franklin. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia.
FEBRUARY 10
Sherlock Levinson, 52, Franklin. Possession of schedule I marijuana with intent to distribute, transactions involving drug proceeds, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law - drug free zone.
Iesha Davis, 20, Franklin. Possession of schedule I with intent to distribute - synthetic cannabinoids, possession of schedule I - marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
FEBRUARY 11
Jonah Madison, 26, Franklin. Possession of schedule I - synthetic cannabinoids.
Barrone Collins, 32, Franklin. Possession of schedule I with intent to distribute - synthetic cannabinoids.
FEBRUARY 12
Ashley Marie Harris, 29, Baldwin. Disturbing the peace by intoxication, resisting an officer, two counts battery of a police officer.
FEBRUARY 15
Donyele D. Prince, 34, Franklin. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, proper equipment required on vehicle.
Dwight Demond Prince, 34, Franklin. Possession of marijuana.
Myrtle Naquin, 58, Baldwin. Improper lane usage, no seat belt, possession of schedule II - methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Dentrell Rankin, 28, New Iberia. Headlight out, possession of schedule I - marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
FEBRUARY 17
Raymond Terry Chapman, 40, Centerville. Driving under suspension.
Kyle Joseph Darden, 24, Charenton. Disturbing the peace by intoxication.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
FEBRUARY 11
Ronnie Boatman, 42, Carl C. Foulcard Drive, Franklin. Parole violation.
FEBRUARY 12
Joseph Daniels, 24, Samuel St., Franklin. Stop sign violation, registration not in vehicle, careless operation, reckless operation.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
FEBRUARY 9
Kayla Pope, 31, Nikki Lane, Charenton. Two counts felony stalking, three counts misdemeanor stalking.
FEBRUARY 11
Felicia White, 45, Cedar Hill Circle, New Iberia. Remaining where forbidden, resisting an officer by failure to identify, resisting an officer with violence.
FEBRUARY 14
Thuat Vo, 45, E. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia. Theft.
FEBRUARY 15
Megan Williams, 26, Jena St., Charenton. Mistreatment of animals.