Ariyah Jade Archon Apr 10, 2020

Funeral services are pending for Ariyah Jade Archon, an infant who died on April 8, 2020, at Oshner Medical Center-Westbank in Gretna. Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.