The Chamber’s Annual Banquet will be held at Bayou Oaks Ballroom on Thursday, July 28 from 6 – 9 p.m. The annual banquet is traditionally when the Chamber and local business community celebrate success and prepare for another year of progress for Iberia Parish. This year’s event will be no different.
This year’s event is presented by LeBlanc Honda, Kia, Nissan and features keynote speaker, Verge Ausberry, Jr. A former LSU football standout from New Iberia Senior High School, class of 1985. Ausberry was promoted in July 2019 to the position of Executive Deputy Director of Athletics and Executive Director of External Relations for LSU.
Professionally, the 2021-22 season marked Ausberry’s 20th year of employment in the LSU Athletics Department. Ausberry started as an intern in the compliance office, then became an academic advisor for student-athletes. His final step before moving into administration was as a development officer with the Tiger Athletic Foundation.
“We are extremely excited to have one of our own, who grew up here in New Iberia to serve as our keynote speaker,” said Thomas Falgout, with the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce.
In addition to a keynote address from Ausberry, the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce will be continuing its long-standing tradition since 1947 of honoring individuals in Iberia Parish who are making a positive impact through the Outstanding Civic Service Award. This year’s honorees are Dean and Catherine Wattigny for their work with Iberia Mental Health Initiative.
The Iberia Mental Health Initiative is a coalition of concerned citizens dedicated to identifying and addressing the mental health needs of our community. The organization is composed of medical and mental health professionals, legal and law enforcement professionals, education personnel, clergy, and suicide awareness advocates and other community supporters.
The Chamber also honors two business with the Business Impact Award. This year’s award winners are McDonald’s/Miller Management and Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Thomas Falgout at the Chamber, 337-364-1836 or thomas@iberiachamber.org. Tickets will be available at www.iberiachamber.org for $65 single ticket or $600 for a table of eight. There will be a silent action and also a few exciting live auction items.