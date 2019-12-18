Anderson Middle School has won 13 straight boys’ basketball games after a pair of wins in the Junior Sunkist tournament over the weekend at St. Thomas More.
AMS beat Crowley Middle 47-37 in the tournament Friday, never trailing although Crowley cut a double-digit deficit to 2 points and later 1 point midway through the second half. Anderson Middle took control with two minutes left.
Ra’Quiton Allen led AMS with 17 points. Ja’Kaylon Brown added 15 points and Jaquane John had 8 for AMS.
On Saturday, AMS handed J.H. Williams Middle School its first loss of the season, 35-27. Brown had 10 points and Allen and Kyree Young had 9 each. John added 6.
The tournament continues Dec. 27 and 28, with AMS playing Cathedral Carmel in the semifinals.
On Thursday, Anderson beat E. Boudreaux Middle School 36-21 in Baldwin. AMS led 9-4 in the first quarter and 20-15 at halftime, then held E. Boudreaux to 6 points in the second half including a 2-point third quarter.
Brown led Anderson with 14 points. Allen had 8 and Ja’boree Antoine added 7. Brown also had three blocked shots and eight rebounds, but AMS struggled at the foul line, hitting only four of 19 attempts.
Anderson Middle faces crosstown rival Belle Place today.