CROWLEY — Ra’Quinton Allen led the way with 15 points and Marlon Charles added 9 points as Anderson Middle School beat Crowley Middle 36-29 Thursday to improve to 24-7 on the season.
Ty Olivier and Jihad Simon each had 5 points for the Tigers, who jumped out to a 7-6 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 17-14 at halftime.
Anderson went out to outscore Crowley by 10 points in the second half for the final margin.
AMS traveled to Lake Charles Saturday to take part in the Showdown in the Lake Tournament held at Hamilton Christian. There were 18 teams competing for the tournament championship.
Cardinal Shootout
In last weekend’s Cardinal Shootout at Belle Place, Anderson Middle split a pair of games as the Tigers beat Iberia Middle 38-17 and fell to W.W. Lewis Middle from Sulphur 21-19.
It was the third time this season that AMS beat Iberia Middle and the second time this season that the Tigers fell to Lewis Middle.
Against IMS, Kyree Young led the way for Anderson Middle with 13 points while against Lewis, Ja’Boree Antoine led AMS with 6 points.