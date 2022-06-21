Mardi Gras, Easter, Halloween and Christmas are still alive and well in the upstairs bedroom on Main Street. Why, you ask? Because I’m on a mission to have the most efficiently run house in all the land.
It all began in the garage. There were things hanging around in there about as long as items found in King Tut’s tomb. Only difference was that their findings eventually ended up in a museum. After six hours of doing the work of a big burly man going through everything from a neck tie to about fifty-five hundred notepads and ink pens and mail that for some reason never made it inside the house, I dragged garbage bag after garbage bag to the road and even asked a friend to tote some things off for me. There were huge black garbage bags sticking out of all four of his windows and even the one in the back where I used to sleep on our way to Connecticut which took three days to get there and one day to get back, to quote Brother Bo. It looked like we’d murdered someone and chopped them up into huge-black-garbage-bag-sized pieces in order to hide our evidence. I’m not going to tell you who all this stuff belonged to because it’s just not my style.
Then I tackled the attic, the entire attic. I hauled, I pushed, I shoved, I hit my head on rafters at least twenty-three times, I saw stars, I got up wobbly then threw things away here and there and everywhere down the attic stairs which descended loudly upon my practically empty garage which was akin to an atomic bomb, and I even swept the attic floor. As they say about every Cajun Mama’s kitchen floor, “You could eat off of if.”
I then tackled an inside closet and after many hours I felt as though I was never going to be the same again. I walked with a limp, couldn’t stand upright, and I’ve actually never been filthier, even filthier than when I went to Camp Bon Temps in Breaux Bridge. I’m not going to tell you whose closet because it’s just not my style.
I finally made it to the aforementioned upstair’s closet to organize my growing holiday decor and as I walked into said closet a Texaco jacket hanging from a hanger that belonged to my Daddy fell atop my feet. It was brand new and stiff and next to the old soft and worn and tattered one that still smelled of the nearby Coastal Timbers creosote, the one he wore for thirty-seven years and whose pockets once held grease-stained brown bags that housed cracklins along with candy wrappers and cracked pecan shells. On one side a patch read Milton J. Belanger, Jr. that had begun to fade, and on the other side it read, “Meterman.” I frantically rummaged through those pockets wishing and hoping I’d find a treasure that brought him back to me. I thought maybe I’d smell the hint of Old Spice but that was only when he went to Mass or Don’s Downtown in Lafayette. I’d have even been happy to find an old napkin smeared with mustard from his vienna sausage lunch, but there was nothing to be found. Just the old jacket hanging in the closet with a faded name.
He died in 2006 on the second floor at Parish Hospital at 2:00 in the afternoon with the Saints game on in the background and with us surrounding his bed and holding on to him waiting for his last breath, except for Jacques. He sat mostly in the stairwell then drove to their home and waited there. They had a bond that began with donut holes and the Atlanta Braves. He died as he lived…quietly, gently, forever grateful for the time he had, and with a mountain of faith knowing it was his time to leave us. When he took his last breath my niece Lacy held her infant Thomas in her arms as he looked up toward the ceiling and around the room with arms flailing about, and with a fascinated jubilant face. It was as though he saw something. I think he did.
On Father's Day evening, we all gathered and cooked his favorite food and raised our glasses to the best Daddy Cindy, Phyllis and Bo could have ever had, and if he was still with us he’d say, “Everyday is Father’s Day for me.”
“Though nothing can bring back the hour of splendor in the grass, glory in the flower, we will grieve not; rather find strength in what remains behind.”
PHYLLIS BELANGER MATA was born at the old Dauterive Hospital and grew up on Wayne Street. She is a 1974 graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy and is a chili dog “without the wiener” aficionado.