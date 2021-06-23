You can’t live in Acadiana without one. Make a plan today for a safe hurricane evacuation.

While there are many reasons people decide to leave their homes and evacuate an area, in South Louisiana it’s almost always because of a hurricane. The number of storms that make landfall in our state each year has been steadily increasing, and the severity seems to be strengthening, as well. Every year, as we watch the hurricanes crawl toward our coastline, the same question crosses all of our minds: Should I stay or should I go?
As most people in Acadiana know, if you live on the coast or in a low-lying or flood-prone area, the answer to that question is almost always to leave immediately, particularly in the event of a direct or close hit.
But what about those who don’t live in a high-risk area? There are still a few indicators it might be time to go, including:
- Authorities have issued a mandatory hurricane evacuation order.
- You or someone in your household is electricity-dependent (for example, those on oxygen concentrators).
- You live in a mobile home or in a house that is structurally compromised.
- Your gut is telling you to leave.
Timing
Another variable to consider during an approaching storm is timing. Sometimes it’s not a matter of if you’ll leave, only a matter of when. There are several factors that indicate it’s time to leave early:
- If you'll have to tow a boat or trailer (some bridges and roads may be closed to certain vehicles, due to high winds).
- If you're evacuating with pets, the elderly, small children or people with special needs (waiting too long may result in hours of bumper-to-bumper traffic).
Make a Plan
Early preparation for hurricane season can be the best defense against indecision or last-minute scrambling. If you’re ready for an evacuation ahead of time, then making the decision to leave will be a lot easier. Work out these details now, before the next storm is on the way:
- Decide where you'll go and how you'll get there. Check official evacuation routes online and plan several alternative routes, in case some roads are closed.
- If you're going to evacuate to someone's home, talk to them well in advance to work out the details and to be sure they are still open to having you.
- If you're planning to evacuate to a shelter, download the FEMA app for a list of open shelters in Acadiana. Check online for a list of COVID precautions.
- If you have pets, make sure you have a plan for them.
- Determine an alternative way of communication and an agreed upon place to meet with your family, in case you get separated or phone service is unavailable.
- Put together a "bug-out" bag for each member of the family and each pet ahead of time. Check ready.gov for a complete list of items to pack.
- Have a battery-powered weather radio available and plenty of batteries.
Prep Your Vehicle
Your car or truck's readiness to travel may be the deciding factor on whether you stay or go during a storm. A little prep work today will ease the uncertainty during a stressful time.
- Keep at least a half tank of gas in your car for the entire hurricane season. If there's a major hurricane headed directly toward Acadiana, fill your tank to full as soon as possible.
- Make sure your regular car maintenance is up to date (i.e., oil change) and have all your fluid levels checked.
- Download a fuel app that will tell you where to re-fuel once you hit the road.
- Equip your vehicle with an emergency kit, in case you break down while evacuating.
- If you don’t have a reliable vehicle, check with friends and family to secure a ride out of the area, if needed.
Make a List
You will be understandably flustered when a storm is heading your way. Make a list now of the things you’ll need to do right before leaving your home that includes:
- Call or email friends and family before evacuating, so someone knows where you’ll be.
- Leave a note by the front door letting rescue workers know you are out of the home and where you’ve gone.
- Protect your house by shuttering or boarding windows, locking doors and windows, unplugging small appliances and televisions, and shutting off the water.
- See if any neighbors or friends, particularly the elderly, need a ride somewhere before the storm.
- Give all of your devices one more full charge, in case you are in the vehicle a long time or you are without power.
- Don’t forget your evacuation bags and each person’s food and water supplies.
- Locate your insurance agent’s contact information in the event you return to your home to find damage.
A little preparation today will help you make the right choices for your family during hurricane season. In most cases you won’t know whether to evacuate until right before you do, but that doesn’t mean you have to leave everything to the last minute. Don't let unpreparedness to make critical decisions for you.