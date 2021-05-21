You already know how important sleep is, so why not do it better?

Counting sheep works for some, but if you’re one of the millions of Americans who either lies awake in bed or wakes up too many times during the night, you may need a sleep rescue! Restless nights can be a result of an overstimulating day, the street lights shining in your bedroom window, or even scrolling through social media before bedtime. No matter the reason for your bleary eyes, one of these products we found right here in the Acadiana area may help!
Tuck Me In Bedtime Balm, Jumby Beauty, $11, jumbybeauty.com
Organic Cotton/Sherpa Sleep Mask, Sweet Tea Collection, $22, etsy.com/shop/sweetteacollection
Chamomile Lemon and Biodynamic Heirloom Chamomile Teas, A Spot for Tea, $11-18, acadianatea.com
Lilac and Lavender Sugar Scrub, Wildflowers Fancies, $14, etsy.com/shop/wildflowersfancies
ReaderRest Blue Light Blocking Glasses, The Blue Butterfly Boutique, $26, bluebutterflie.com