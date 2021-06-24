Women Making a Difference Energize Crowd at Luncheon in their Honor

It was standing room only at the IMC’s Women's Diagnostic Center's Women Making a Difference Luncheon held last week at The Event Center in New Iberia. Eight women from across Acadiana were honored for their commitment and contributions to their communities, and 150 others joined to show their support. Honorees in attendance included: Brianna Davis, Anne Darrah, Melissa Bonin, Angie Eckman, Diane Wiltz and Julie Oubre. Also recognized were Anita Begnaud and Cindy Herring, who were unable to attend the event.
Luncheon attendees were treated to beautiful table arrangements by Thistle Company, a delicious meal catered by Bon Temps Grill, and a moving keynote address by Morgan Richard Olivier, business-owner, advocate and author of two inspirational books.
Sponsors for the event were: Presenting Sponsor, Iberia Medical Center’s Women’s Diagnostic Center; Gold Sponsor, Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center; and Silver Sponsors, JD Bank and Geri Frederick.