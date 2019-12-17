Why this veterinarian took his practice on the road (literally)

Many cats and dogs have the same fears and hesitations about the doctor’s office as humans. That makes them perfect candidates for The Waggin’ Train Mobile Veterinary Clinic. Started in 2005, Scott Broussard, veterinarian and owner of The Waggin’ Train Veterinary Clinic, it was Acadiana’s first and only fully-equipped mobile veterinary clinic.
Office manager and veterinarian Kristin Broussard says The Waggin’ Train mobile unit has most of the same equipment and capabilities as any veterinary hospital, with the exception of x-ray and grooming services. Blood work and other diagnostic tests are provided. Spay/neuter, dental cleaning, and mass removals are some of the procedures performed in the sterile surgical suite, equipped with gas anesthesia and oxygen. Pets stay in a recovery cage until they wake up from their procedure. A fully-stocked pharmacy, includes a selection of flea and heartworm vaccines, antibiotics, anti-inflammatories and other often-prescribed medications. One of the first services provided by the mobile unit, humane in-home euthanasia and aftercare is still very much offered.
The mobile vet clinic is especially suited for customers who are not able to drive, dogs or cats that do not travel well or become stressed by a visit to a traditional veterinary clinic, and terminally ill pets that would be more comfortable being treated at home.
Based in Scott, the van also travels in and around Lafayette, and as far as Opelousas. Cost is dependent on location and treatment, in addition to the one-time house call fee. During the off-season in the fall and winter, The Waggin’ Train mobile unit makes house calls only on Wednesday and, in the spring and summer, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.