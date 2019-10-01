What to order at The St. John

Owned by locals Chip and Lucy Durand, The St. John is located in a former warehouse, with its original wood and metal walls and ceiling pipe. Somehow, the Durands have transformed this abandoned building into an inviting dining spot that is popular with locals and out-of-towners. In fact, Chip shared that a couple from New Orleans drove all the way to the restaurant and back just to eat there.
On a recent Tuesday night, my dining buddy Bill and I drove to The St. John restaurant in St. Martinville. I was surprised to see that the place was packed on what I thought would be a quiet Tuesday night. But quickly I discovered why – Tuesday night is the Crab Cake dining special, where its famous jumbo lump crustacean creations are discounted. And, those Crab Cakes live up to the hype – the best I’ve ever had.
Chip describes the food as lo-cal (local), but the cuisine created by Chef Mike Richard is anything but (save for salads and a few grilled items). It’s definitely worth the splurge, starting with the rolls served with Steen’s syrup-infused whipped butter, which Chip jokes is “illegal in 32 states.” I highly recommend the crab cakes as either an appetizer or entrée – if you’re with a dining companion, order one per person – they’re that good. These crab cakes are chockfull of lump crabmeat with no breading and, importantly, no shell. Perfectly pan seared, these addictive cakes are divine.
The Durand family traces its roots to France, where Chip’s ancestor Charles Durand came to St. Martinville to plant sugar cane in the late 1700s. Chip is the sixth generation of Durands to live in this area, and was named Alcee after his dad. Chip’s mom was Sydnie Mae Durand, a former Louisiana State Representative who passed away in 2011.
Chip and Lucy started in the food business with meat markets and delis. Eventually, they hired Chef Craig Baudoin to open and run one of their delis. In January 2010, Chef Baudoin opened St. John The Restaurant on the church square in downtown St. Martinville. Sadly, Chef Baudoin passed away in 2011 at the young age of 47, and the Durands purchased the restaurant from Baudoin’s family. At that point, the Durands changed the name of the restaurant to The St. John Restaurant. But, Chef Craig’s recipes live on at The St. John.
After four years at that location, the Durands bought the warehouse around the corner 203 N. Market Street on Labor Day. Chip tracked down Chef Bonnie Breaux, who served with Chip in a friend’s wedding, to helm the kitchen at the next place. In March 2018, the Durands opened Café Sydnie Mae in Breaux Bridge in honor of Chip’s mother. After running back and forth daily between St. Martinville and Breaux Bridge, Chip decided to sell the café to his good friend and business partner, David Puckett, and concentrate solely on St. John.
Now, the Durands have purchased the abandoned former ice house next door to transform it into a greenhouse to grow The St. Johns’ vegetables, including lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes. They are also in the process of revamping the ice house to use it for shipping, receiving and storing fresh Louisiana crabs, crawfish and shrimp. Across the street, the Durands bought bayou-side property to build Barn on the Bayou, a meat market, casual dining spot and bar offering boiled seafood, char-grilled oysters, Mexican food and barbeque, with plans to open next year.
At The St. John, the number one best seller is the ribeye, a Certified Angus Beef steak available from eight to 16 ounces. At close second are the Crab Cakes, followed by the Hamburger Steak – made from ground ribeye, which Chip describes as “like something you’ve never tasted before.” And, of course, there’s plenty of fresh Louisiana specialties including oysters, shrimp, crabmeat, frog legs and alligator, served with sides like sweet potato fries, stuffed potato and roasted corn grits.
For dessert, you must try the Pecan Praline Bread Pudding topped with homemade praline sauce. This enormous square is beautifully presented with chocolate syrup, whipped cream and fresh strawberries. Another customer favorite is the Crème Brulée – vanilla and orange-flavored custard topped with caramelized sugar.
The St. John is open seven days a week for lunch and offers daily specials served with a baked potato or French Fries. It’s popular for brunch, offering the full menu on Sunday. Served Tuesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continuously until 9 p.m. on Saturday, dinner is a real treat, with nightly specials including Crab Cake dinner (one for $14.99 and two for $19.99) on Tuesday, $3 off ribeyes cooked any way on Wednesday, $19.99 seafood platter with a cup of shrimp gumbo on Thursday, and Chef Mike’s creations on Friday and Saturday.