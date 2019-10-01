What to order at the St. John

Fifty years ago, Jacqueline Salser came to the United States from France. Trained at the renowned Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in Paris, Salser moved to this country for love - without knowing a word of English. But, that did not stop the talented chef from quickly ascending to food and beverage director for the Hilton Hotels.
In 1997, she landed in Breaux Bridge, where she opened a Chinese restaurant, The Dragon Café, at the urging of her then-husband. “It was jam-packed every day and night,” shares Salser’s long-time friend, Breaux Bridge native Gertrude “Trudy” Prade. Salser operated the café on Main Street in Breaux Bridge for five years.
Then, in 2002, she returned to her roots, launching Chez Jacqueline, a French restaurant, at 114 East Bridge St. in the heart of downtown. Featuring “The Real French Cooking,” Salser also serves Cajun cuisine – with a twist. She created a seasoned light-roux gumbo chockfull of so much fresh crawfish, shrimp, scallops and crabmeat that a cup will fill you up. But, be sure to save room for her authentic French recipes, including Escargots a la Bourguignonne -- a half or full dozen of escargots baked in a blend of butter, garlic and parsley; Baked Coquille St. Jacque – scallops, shrimp and crabmeat with fresh mushrooms, slow-basked in a creamy sauce du Maison, and Soupe a L’Oignon Gratinee, baked soup of fresh onions in a beef broth topped with a French bread crouton and Swiss cheese.
By request, Chef Jacqueline will cook one of her many French specialties. On a recent visit, she whipped up an amazing Veal Cordon Bleu – fresh thinly-pounded veal topped with honey ham and Swiss cheese and pan-sautéed in butter. It was so good that I could not stop eating it until the last crumb.
Everything at Chez Jacqueline is made with the best ingredients – fresh butter, real cream and, of course, Louisiana crawfish. And, like the sign on her wall says, this is not a fast-food restaurant – everything is prepared to order by Chef Jacqueline herself. So, you should be prepared to wait...patiently. Sit back and sip on a generous glass of wine or champagne and enjoy chatting with Salser and her friendly staff.
In fact, customers love visiting with Salser and noshing on her cuisine so much they return regularly from as far away as New York, Pennsylvania and overseas, particularly during Festival International. On Saturday mornings, she occasionally offers live music from local musicians, and you’ll find patrons dining and dancing.
Chez Jacqueline also hosts special events, including its upcoming Halloween Dinner Costume Party on Sat., Nov. 2. Starting at 7 p.m., you can enjoy a gourmet meal beginning with a Kir Royal and two appetizers, followed by your choice of prime rib or salmon topped with crabmeat, salad (this is a French restaurant so salad comes after the entrée) and dessert. Along with live music by Major Handy, Chez Jacqueline will feature a costume contest and prizes for Best Witch, Best Costume, Ugly Costume, Best Dancer and Ugly Dancer, in addition to door prizes and other special sussies. Check Facebook for other popular events, including New Year’ Eve party featuring a 10-12 course meal; Valentine’s Day (already sold out for 2020) and Bastille Day.
As her friend Prade will attest, Salser is the hardest-working chef you’ll find anywhere. Every day, she’s up at 4 a.m. and at work at 7 a.m. Her restaurant is open daily, except Tuesday, for breakfast and lunch, and for dinner by reservation only. For reservations, call 337-277-4938.